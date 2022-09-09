ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendora, CA

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Glendora

By City News Service Inc.
 4 days ago
Photo courtesy of Jaymanuel/Wikipedia

Authorities Friday identified a man who was fatally shot at a residence in Glendora.

The shooting was reported about 8 a.m. Thursday in the 600 Block West Bridwell Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Joseph Castle, 44, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were assisting Glendora police in the investigation. No arrests were reported.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

