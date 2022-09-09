Doja Cat towered over the crowd while attending Coach’s Spring 2023 fashion show set on a scenic make-believe shoreside pier in New York yesterday. The rapper was photographed arriving to the event dressed in gothic plaid and sky-high platforms, setting a fashion precedent for the show to come. The “Kiss Me More” songstress wore a delicate baby doll dress with a white lacy Peter Pan collar and an oversized balloon fit that created an absence of shape for a more casual and cutesie fit. Two little white buttons trailed down the bodice and were met with a line of white trim...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 MINUTES AGO