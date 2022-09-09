Read full article on original website
chestertownspy.org
Design with Jenn Martella: 105 Cannon St. After the Work is Done
In February of this year, I featured a house in its “Before” state that was being restored/renovated by the brother-sister duo of Patrick and Kathleen Jones of Jones and Jones LLC. Their passion and focus is restoration of Chestertown’s older properties so these houses can once again proudly take their place in the Town’s streetscapes. When they contacted me that the construction work was complete, I eagerly made an appointment with Kathleen to tour the house. When I parked my car across the street, I admired how well this gem now fits in so well as the last puzzle piece of the renovated houses on this block in the Historic District.
chestertownspy.org
Chestertown Needs for Police Present at Calvert and College Avenue
A larger police presents on Calvert Street between College Avenue and Calvert Heights, especially on Friday and Saturday nights is what we need. The loud music, public drinking, use and sale of drugs, and fighting need to stop. We’ve started referring to this part of town as “Little Baltimore” due to the level of u handled criminal activity. There are so many here afraid to speak up. I hope this will open some eyes.
WMDT.com
Georgetown employees granted continued access to hunt on town owned land
GEORGETOWN, Del. – A topic of discussion at Monday night’s Georgetown Town Council meeting was whether or not to continue to allow town employees to hunt on town owned land. Concerns were brought forth recently in the Town of Georgetown over town employees being able to hunt on...
foxbaltimore.com
City Hall bows to squeegee kids who demand 'no cameras' at meeting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Kenny Ebron came to New Shiloh Baptist Church Tuesday night with a message of his own. "Here we have one of the biggest churches in Baltimore talking about squeegee kids. How do we deal with the murders that's happening in the city of Baltimore?" asked Ebron.
chestertownspy.org
The “Nature” Trail by Angela Rieck
I love the outdoors and spend several hours outside every day. If I weren’t such a winter weenie, the Eastern Shore would be my permanent home. Living in a less populated area allows me to wander through nature. There is plenty of cycling and the Eastern Shore hosts walking paths to showcase its beautiful natural world.
Wbaltv.com
End of snow days? Anne Arundel County schools wants to implement virtual learning instead
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County is joining the growing list of schools implementing virtual learning days when schools close for snow. After blowing through its snow days last year and ending school on June 24, Anne Arundel County is looking for ways to cut down on snow days and actually end the year earlier, and the answer may be virtual learning.
delawarepublic.org
EPA adds one Delaware site to Superfund list while proposing another site
A site in Georgetown is added to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund National Priorities List while a second site in New Castle could join it. The Georgetown North Groundwater site is a groundwater plume, an area polluted with PCE and its breakdown products. PCE is a chemical used in commercial and industrial operations like dry cleaning.
WBOC
Things Get Heated At Cambridge's Commissioner Meeting
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Accusations fly and so does part of a gavel, as things get heated at a Cambridge Commissioner meeting, on Monday. Fireworks at this weeks Cambridge City Commissioner meeting when the Commission President slammed her gavel and abruptly ended one person's public comments. Mya Woods, a community member,...
kentchamber.org
Main Street Chestertown to Host 3rd Annual Chestertown Car Show
Chestertown is known for its history, art scene, and entertainment, and now thanks to Jon and Barbara Slocum, it’s gaining attention for its collection of amazing cars! Jon and Barbara partnered with Main Street Chestertown and started Cars on High in downtown Chestertown several years ago to provide car lovers and enthusiasts one night a month to showcase their vehicles and talk “cars”. This event, held the third Thursday of each month (April-October), brings dozens of cars to the 300 block of High Street where passersby can view the cars, ask questions, and marvel at feats of automotive prowess.
Changing the culture of squeegee workers in Baltimore
Squeegeeing has been an issue in Baltimore for decades, now city leaders are working to change the way some of those workers earn a living.
chestertownspy.org
Mid-Shore Arts: The Photography of Edwin Remsberg
A traveling Smithsonian Museum on Main Street (MoMS) show is coming to Oxford in October called Crossroads: Change in Rural America. This exhibit offers towns a chance to look at what happened when America’s rural population became a minority of the country’s population and the ripple effects that occurred.
foxbaltimore.com
Addressing Anne Arundel County School shortages
WBFF — As the school year is now underway many counties are still dealing with shortages teacher shortages and bus driver shortages. Anne Arundel county is feeling that pinch. Jessica Haire is the republican candidate looking to unseat county executive Steuart Pittman in the upcoming election. She joined us...
chestertownspy.org
Mid-Atlantic Small Craft Festival XXXIX is Sept. 30–Oct. 2
From Friday–Sunday, Sept. 30–Oct. 2, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum will once again host one of the nation’s largest gatherings of small boat enthusiasts and unique watercraft at Mid-Atlantic Small Craft Festival XXXIX. Over the three days, CBMM guests can marvel at the craftsmanship and innovation used...
WBOC
Demolition Day In Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The old Dorchester General Hospital met with a team of excavators today. The medical center was also known as the University Maryland Shore Medical Center at Dorchester. The (CWDI) Cambridge Waterfront Development Incorporated Executive Director, Matt Leonard, says they've been envisioning on how to beautify the city...
Bay Net
Woman Arrested For Stabbing In Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On September 13, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m. officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in stabbing complaint. Officers learned that the adult female victim was stabbed by another female in the 600 block of Admiral Drive. Officers responded and located the scene and the...
chestertownspy.org
Classical Guitar Quartet Performs for Galena Students
Fifth graders at Galena Elementary School enjoyed a special concert Monday, Sept. 12 by a quartet of classically trained guitarists. The Canadian Guitar Quartet stopped by the school that morning to perform and talk to students about music and the feelings it inspires. The quartet comprising Renaud Côte-Giguère, Jérôme Ducharme,...
Bay Journal
MD chicken rendering plant agrees to fix water, air pollution violations, pay penalty
Maryland regulators and representatives of three environmental groups have reached an out-of-court settlement with the owner of a poultry rendering plant on Maryland’s Eastern Shore that has been repeatedly cited over the years for polluting a Chesapeake Bay tributary. Under the terms of a consent decree made public on...
NBC Philadelphia
‘Serious' Crash Closes Part of I-95 in Delaware for Hours
A "serious" crash closed parts of Interstate 95 and U.S. Route 202 in Delaware for more than seven hours during the Tuesday morning commute, Delaware State Police said. The fiery crash happened around 6:30 a.m. where I-95 meets Concord Pike (Route 202) in New Castle County, state police said. It appeared that a pickup truck hit some sort of construction equipment in a work zone.
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Vehicle Into A Tree In Newark, One Trapped
At around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon rescue crews respond to the 1800 block of Waters Edge Drive in Newark for reports of a motor vehicle crash with entrapment. Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle into a tree and confirmed that one patient was trapped. Command requested assistance from an additional rescue truck and asked Trooper 4 to land nearby.
NBC Washington
5 Injured in Separate Shootings in DC Wednesday
Five people were injured in several unrelated shooting incidents Wednesday in Washington, D.C. All five people are expected to survive. Two of the victims were found shot Wednesday afternoon in the the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, not far from the Petworth Metro station. The victims were taken to a hospital. Police put out a picture of a suspect vehicle that was shown on a surveillance camera. It’s a red Kia Soul with Maryland tags 1EC6302.
