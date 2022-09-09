In February of this year, I featured a house in its “Before” state that was being restored/renovated by the brother-sister duo of Patrick and Kathleen Jones of Jones and Jones LLC. Their passion and focus is restoration of Chestertown’s older properties so these houses can once again proudly take their place in the Town’s streetscapes. When they contacted me that the construction work was complete, I eagerly made an appointment with Kathleen to tour the house. When I parked my car across the street, I admired how well this gem now fits in so well as the last puzzle piece of the renovated houses on this block in the Historic District.

