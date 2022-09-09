Read full article on original website
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: City Attorney Tells Council President She ‘Won’t Be Silenced’
City Attorney Mara Elliott accused Council President Sean Elo-Rivera of trying to silence her Monday, and said the expectations he and other council members expressed for her office had never been applied to her predecessors, who were all men. The lengthy exchange between the elected officials occurred during Monday’s City...
thevistapress.com
City Of Carlsbad -South Carlsbad Coastline Project
City staff will provide a project update on the south Carlsbad coastline project and 1-mile grant-funded project to the City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Tuesday, Sept. 135 p.m.Carlsbad City Hall1200 Carlsbad Village Drive. Agenda, agenda packet. How to comment in person or email. South Carlsbad Boulevard restriping. Earlier this...
eastcountymagazine.org
LA MESA ADDS FREE BIKE REPAIR STATION
September 12, 2022 (La Mesa) – Bicycle need fixing? Pedal into downtown La Mesa, where you’ll now find a do-it-yourself bike repair station complete with tools and how-to tips. The City of La Mesa installed the new bicycle repair station to provide basic bicycle repair and maintenance tools...
Plan to move tracks off Del Mar bluffs rolls forward
The plan to relocate the railroad tracks off of the bluffs in Del Mar has taken another step forward.
KPBS
City begins work to turn old central library into homeless shelter
After years of debate, the city of San Diego is taking initial steps to convert the old downtown library building into a homeless shelter. Mayor Todd Gloria’s office said the city has begun “modest preparations” to repurpose the building — including minor renovations, repairs and electrical work.
Developers paid $1.8B to San Diego communities, but few reap benefits
Karla Dagdag and her daughter walk along a dirt and rock trail toward the Paradise Hills skate park, the path kicking up on their shoes. The nearby playground is sandy with rusty swings and climbing bars and paint-peeled picnic tables, including one with graffiti on it. Their local park, which...
eastcountymagazine.org
homicides Lemon Grove
September 12, 2022 (Lemon Grove)—The Sheriff's Homicide Unit is investigating a pair of homicides that occurred in Lemon Grove yesterday and today.
rtands.com
Del Mar train tunnel plan advanced by SANDAG
RT&S Editor-in-Chief Bill Wilson has reported extensively on the challenges posed by the fragile Del Mar bluffs, and San Diego County's regional planning agency appears to be ready to take concrete action to address the tenuous situation. Danny Veeh, a senior planner at SANDAG said, “The seaside segment on the...
Serra Mesa neighbors push back on upcoming protected bike lanes as traffic increases from Snapdragon Stadium
SAN DIEGO — Residents in Serra Mesa say the city is pushing forward with plans to reduce traffic lanes along portions of Mission Village Drive, one of the main arteries into the community, in order to make room for protected bike lanes. The proposed Mission Village Drive revamp will...
eastcountymagazine.org
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego, Chula Vista and Carlsbad ranks 6th among most polluted cities in the nation
The Cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, and Carlsbad ranked as the sixth most polluted in the nation, according to a recent report by the American Lung Association’s 2022 State of the Air report. The report measures air pollution across the nation to find the cleanest and most polluted...
That $100k to Mayoral Campaign from Chosen Sports Arena Developer Was News When He Gave It
This post originally appeared in the Sept. 10 Politics Report. The weekly newsletter is exclusively for VOSD members. Become a member today. Last week, a $100,000 donation developer Brad Termini and his wife gave to a committee supporting Mayor Todd Gloria’s campaign when he first ran for mayor in 2020 became news for the second time.
NBC San Diego
Del Cerro Residents Told to Boil Water Until Mid-Week
About 80 homes in the Del Cerro neighborhood of San Diego have been advised to boil their water Sunday after an air release valve broke on a pipeline, the city of San Diego Tweeted. Crews were working to replace the air release valve on the 5700 block of Del Cerro...
New homeless shelter opens in the Midway District
New homeless bridge shelter opens its doors in the Midway District and it will offer several resources to those in need. The shelter has a total of 150 beds available for men and women.
eastcountymagazine.org
BUSINESS, BUDGET, AND GOODBYES MARK LMSV SCHOOL BOARD MEETING AS TRUSTEE RHILEY RESIGNS
Board will meet Monday to determine how to fill immediate vacancy. September 8, 2022 (La Mesa) –Trustee Sarah Rhiley announced her immediate resignation from the La Mesa-Spring Valley School Board, effective September 7. She submitted her resignation letter immediately before the board’s first meeting of the 2022-23 school year on September 6.
kusi.com
Mayor Richard Bailey slams SANDAG for betraying trust of San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) –In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means...
NBC San Diego
Police Activity Closes Roads in Oceanside; Public Asked to Avoid Area
A full SWAT team has been called out to Oceanside, prompting police to close Fireside Street between Mission Avenue and Warner Street to the pubic, according to Oceanside Police Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza. The public has been advised to avoid the area while police investigate reports of an assault...
Man killed crossing North County street
A 79-year-old man was struck and killed by a pickup truck while trying to cross a road Monday in Encinitas, authorities said.
