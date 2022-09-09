ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mesa, CA

thevistapress.com

City Of Carlsbad -South Carlsbad Coastline Project

City staff will provide a project update on the south Carlsbad coastline project and 1-mile grant-funded project to the City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Tuesday, Sept. 135 p.m.Carlsbad City Hall1200 Carlsbad Village Drive. Agenda, agenda packet. How to comment in person or email. South Carlsbad Boulevard restriping. Earlier this...
CARLSBAD, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

LA MESA ADDS FREE BIKE REPAIR STATION

September 12, 2022 (La Mesa) – Bicycle need fixing? Pedal into downtown La Mesa, where you’ll now find a do-it-yourself bike repair station complete with tools and how-to tips. The City of La Mesa installed the new bicycle repair station to provide basic bicycle repair and maintenance tools...
LA MESA, CA
KPBS

City begins work to turn old central library into homeless shelter

After years of debate, the city of San Diego is taking initial steps to convert the old downtown library building into a homeless shelter. Mayor Todd Gloria’s office said the city has begun “modest preparations” to repurpose the building — including minor renovations, repairs and electrical work.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

homicides Lemon Grove

September 12, 2022 (Lemon Grove)—The Sheriff's Homicide Unit is investigating a pair of homicides that occurred in Lemon Grove yesterday and today.
LEMON GROVE, CA
rtands.com

Del Mar train tunnel plan advanced by SANDAG

RT&S Editor-in-Chief Bill Wilson has reported extensively on the challenges posed by the fragile Del Mar bluffs, and San Diego County's regional planning agency appears to be ready to take concrete action to address the tenuous situation. Danny Veeh, a senior planner at SANDAG said, “The seaside segment on the...
DEL MAR, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

bike racks in La Mesa

September 12, 2022 (La Mesa) – Bicycle need fixing? Pedal into downtown La Mesa, where you'll now find a do-it-yourself bike repair station complete with tools and how-to tips.
LA MESA, CA
NBC San Diego

Del Cerro Residents Told to Boil Water Until Mid-Week

About 80 homes in the Del Cerro neighborhood of San Diego have been advised to boil their water Sunday after an air release valve broke on a pipeline, the city of San Diego Tweeted. Crews were working to replace the air release valve on the 5700 block of Del Cerro...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

BUSINESS, BUDGET, AND GOODBYES MARK LMSV SCHOOL BOARD MEETING AS TRUSTEE RHILEY RESIGNS

Board will meet Monday to determine how to fill immediate vacancy. September 8, 2022 (La Mesa) –Trustee Sarah Rhiley announced her immediate resignation from the La Mesa-Spring Valley School Board, effective September 7. She submitted her resignation letter immediately before the board’s first meeting of the 2022-23 school year on September 6.
LA MESA, CA
kusi.com

Mayor Richard Bailey slams SANDAG for betraying trust of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) –In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Police Activity Closes Roads in Oceanside; Public Asked to Avoid Area

A full SWAT team has been called out to Oceanside, prompting police to close Fireside Street between Mission Avenue and Warner Street to the pubic, according to Oceanside Police Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza. The public has been advised to avoid the area while police investigate reports of an assault...
OCEANSIDE, CA

