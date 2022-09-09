Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Historian reflects on siege of southern Indiana town
CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — During the Civil War there were only two battles fought north of the Mason-Dixon Line: Gettysburg, and a smaller, lesser-known invasion of the southern Indiana town of Corydon. On July 7, 1863, Confederate General John Hunt Morgan crossed the Ohio River from Kentucky into Harrison...
wdrb.com
Breadworks closing its Louisville locations after 27 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After 27 years in business, Breadworks owners are making the "difficult decision" to close its Louisville locations. Breadworks opened in 1995 in Louisville and has locations on Dundee Road in the Highlands and in Chenoweth Plaza in St. Matthews. They also take wholesale inquiries out of their Middletown location.
wdrb.com
5 Louisville, southern Indiana area games to watch in Week 5
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 5 of the high school football season has multiple strong matchups, but here are five games to watch across the Louisville and southern Indiana area:. Bardstown (4-0) vs Spencer County (4-0) A battle of unbeaten teams, Spencer County is 4-0 for the first time since...
Indiana Is Home to a Very Unique Festival Every Fall the Feast of the Hunter’s Moon
History meets the current day with this immersive festival in Indiana. Tell me that doesn't sound like the coolest band name?!. Okay, but seriously did you know Indiana was home to a huge festival that reenacts 18th-century life at Fort Ouiatenon? It's true, and this festival is complete with cannons, authentic food, French and Native American music and dance, and plenty of hands-on activities from candle dipping, to storytelling, to bead bracelet making.
Wave 3
Historic WWII landing ship tank passes through Louisville during annual cruise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The historic LST-325, the last fully operational WWII Landing Ship Tank, passed through Louisville on Monday. The ship began its annual cruise on Sunday, with stops scheduled in Ashland, Ky.; Charleston, W.Va and Cincinnati, Ohio. According to the LST Ship Memorial website, the LST-325 was launched...
wdrb.com
Log Still Distillery celebrates full-scale opening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A more than $60 million distillery campus in Nelson County is now fully operational. Log Still Distillery celebrated its full-scale opening on Tuesday. The distillery produces a range of spirits, including gin and bourbon. The multimillion dollar Dant Crossing campus in Gethsemane features a tasting room,...
Indiana DNR working to eradicate kudzu
Kudzu is thriving in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Entomology and Plant Pathology is working to try and eradicate the invasive vine, but they need the help of landowners to identify and report it on their property to avoid any further damage to the surrounding areas. What is kudzu and where […]
wdrb.com
Plans underway to redevelop former Jeffboat site along Ohio River in Jeffersonville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are underway to redevelop 80 acres along the Ohio River in Jeffersonville that were formerly home to shipbuilder Jeffboat. Before closing in 2018, the Jeffboat site was at one time the largest inland shipbuilding properties in the US, and the second largest builder of barges.
wdrb.com
Tech startup Inxeption could make Louisville its home, CEO says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A five-year-old e-commerce startup with a large presence in Louisville is eyeing an initial public offering “sooner than later,” according to its CEO. And Louisville — already the largest office for Cupertino, California-based Inxeption Corp. — could eventually become the headquarters of the...
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU Basketball 2022-23 Schedule Page and Printable Version
Below is the complete 2022-23 Indiana University men’s basketball schedule — head coach Mike Woodson’s second and the 123rd in program history. For a printable version of this schedule, CLICK HERE. Check back regularly for tip-off time and television updates. You can always find a current version...
WISH-TV
John Gregg, Former Indiana Speaker of the House
Former Indiana Speaker of the House and two-time gubernatorial candidate John Gregg is one of the most well-liked, humorous, and accomplished public servants in modern Indiana history. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, Speaker Gregg talks about his career, his connection with his fellow Hoosiers, and how much he enjoyed being in the Statehouse. Our friend—and John’s friend—Jim Shella joins us for the conversation.
wdrb.com
KFC Yum! Center to host hiring fair next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The KFC! Yum Center host a hiring fair next week for those who are looking for full-time and part-time jobs. The hiring event will take place from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 20 in the lobby of the arena. The Yum! Center is hiring individuals for security,...
wdrb.com
Changes to Valhalla Golf Club mostly completed for the 2024 PGA Championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Golf fans will notice some changes at Valhalla when they come out for the next major at the course. The biggest change is that the fourth PGA Championship to be held at the course will be in May of 2024 and not August as in past events.
wdrb.com
Louisville's leading mayoral candidates promise increased public safety, transparency
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Wednesday, Craig Greenberg, a Democratic candidate in the race for Louisville's mayor, released what he said will be his top priorities, issues ranging from gun violence to universal Pre-K should he become mayor of Louisville on Jan. 2. The announcement came even as Bill Dieruf,...
WLWT 5
Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer
The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check out what caused fog inside...
WHAS 11
The Vault: The day the Belle of Louisville was left to sink
Do you remember when Louisville's beloved steamboat was sabotaged and left to become one with the Ohio River? The Vault takes a look at this moment of history.
wdrb.com
Louisville releases men's basketball schedule, highlighted by Maui trip, 3 in-state rivalries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – First-year University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne will face some challenges right at the outset of his tenure, judging from the program’s full men’s basketball schedule, released on Tuesday. The Cardinals open at home on Nov. 9 against an experienced Bellarmine team...
wdrb.com
Mayoral candidate Greenberg wants Louisville's seized guns disabled before state auction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Louisville mayoral candidate says his administration would alter seized guns so they can’t fire before turning them over for auction as required under Kentucky law. Democrat Craig Greenberg is expected to announce the plan on Wednesday as part of his campaign's public safety...
Hunter trapped in mud rescued from Indiana swamp
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A hunter who was trying to retrieve a downed goose had to get help when he got stuck in chest-deep mud. The 69-year-old hunter had been in the chest-deep mud for approximately an hour, with his hunting partner trying to free him, before calling 911, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.
