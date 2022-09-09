ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sellersburg, IN

WISH-TV

Historian reflects on siege of southern Indiana town

CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — During the Civil War there were only two battles fought north of the Mason-Dixon Line: Gettysburg, and a smaller, lesser-known invasion of the southern Indiana town of Corydon. On July 7, 1863, Confederate General John Hunt Morgan crossed the Ohio River from Kentucky into Harrison...
wdrb.com

Breadworks closing its Louisville locations after 27 years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After 27 years in business, Breadworks owners are making the "difficult decision" to close its Louisville locations. Breadworks opened in 1995 in Louisville and has locations on Dundee Road in the Highlands and in Chenoweth Plaza in St. Matthews. They also take wholesale inquiries out of their Middletown location.
wdrb.com

5 Louisville, southern Indiana area games to watch in Week 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 5 of the high school football season has multiple strong matchups, but here are five games to watch across the Louisville and southern Indiana area:. Bardstown (4-0) vs Spencer County (4-0) A battle of unbeaten teams, Spencer County is 4-0 for the first time since...
103GBF

Indiana Is Home to a Very Unique Festival Every Fall the Feast of the Hunter’s Moon

History meets the current day with this immersive festival in Indiana. Tell me that doesn't sound like the coolest band name?!. Okay, but seriously did you know Indiana was home to a huge festival that reenacts 18th-century life at Fort Ouiatenon? It's true, and this festival is complete with cannons, authentic food, French and Native American music and dance, and plenty of hands-on activities from candle dipping, to storytelling, to bead bracelet making.
wdrb.com

Log Still Distillery celebrates full-scale opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A more than $60 million distillery campus in Nelson County is now fully operational. Log Still Distillery celebrated its full-scale opening on Tuesday. The distillery produces a range of spirits, including gin and bourbon. The multimillion dollar Dant Crossing campus in Gethsemane features a tasting room,...
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana DNR working to eradicate kudzu

Kudzu is thriving in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Entomology and Plant Pathology is working to try and eradicate the invasive vine, but they need the help of landowners to identify and report it on their property to avoid any further damage to the surrounding areas. What is kudzu and where […]
wdrb.com

Tech startup Inxeption could make Louisville its home, CEO says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A five-year-old e-commerce startup with a large presence in Louisville is eyeing an initial public offering “sooner than later,” according to its CEO. And Louisville — already the largest office for Cupertino, California-based Inxeption Corp. — could eventually become the headquarters of the...
Travel Maven

Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana

There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
thedailyhoosier.com

IU Basketball 2022-23 Schedule Page and Printable Version

Below is the complete 2022-23 Indiana University men’s basketball schedule — head coach Mike Woodson’s second and the 123rd in program history. For a printable version of this schedule, CLICK HERE. Check back regularly for tip-off time and television updates. You can always find a current version...
WISH-TV

John Gregg, Former Indiana Speaker of the House

Former Indiana Speaker of the House and two-time gubernatorial candidate John Gregg is one of the most well-liked, humorous, and accomplished public servants in modern Indiana history. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, Speaker Gregg talks about his career, his connection with his fellow Hoosiers, and how much he enjoyed being in the Statehouse. Our friend—and John’s friend—Jim Shella joins us for the conversation.
wdrb.com

KFC Yum! Center to host hiring fair next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The KFC! Yum Center host a hiring fair next week for those who are looking for full-time and part-time jobs. The hiring event will take place from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 20 in the lobby of the arena. The Yum! Center is hiring individuals for security,...
WLWT 5

Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer

The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check out what caused fog inside...
WSOC Charlotte

Hunter trapped in mud rescued from Indiana swamp

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A hunter who was trying to retrieve a downed goose had to get help when he got stuck in chest-deep mud. The 69-year-old hunter had been in the chest-deep mud for approximately an hour, with his hunting partner trying to free him, before calling 911, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.
