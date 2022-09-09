Those who want to vote in the upcoming special election in Pella can do so at the city’s four polling locations from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today. Extension of the City of Pella’s Local Option Sales and Service Tax is going before voters, who can decide with a simple majority yes or no to extend the currently existing one percent sales tax, which is used to fund quality-of-life and infrastructure projects in Pella and throughout the county based on a redistribution agreement with the Marion County Board of Supervisors and City of Knoxville.

PELLA, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO