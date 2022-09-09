Read full article on original website
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Jason Sandholdt
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt as we discuss school and business safety. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
AHF to Offer I-Smile Program
American Home Findings (AHF) will be taking over several services that previously were provided by Marion County Public Health. AHF is located in Ottumwa. Katy Gottschalk, of AHF, said the first day in Knoxville is slated to be Wednesday, Oct. 5 and at a location yet to be determined. They hope to be located at the Raceway Mall on Lincoln.
Nana Jana Run Set for Saturday
The Nana Jana 5k Fun Run is scheduled for Saturday, September 17. Registration will be at 8 a.m. with the race starting at 9 a.m. The run will be held at organizer Dan Dennison’s farm located 5-miles south of Knoxville off Highway 14. Dennison tells KNIA KRLS News why...
Betty J. Bergman
Betty J. Bergman, 94, formerly of Pella, passed away on November 4, 2021 in Duluth, Minnesota. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 20th, at 11:00 a.m. at the Oakwood Cemetery in Pella. Van Dyk Duven Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ernie Ruth
Ernie Ruth, 78, of Chariton, Iowa passed away on August 26, 2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Following the service, there will be a visitation and music jam until 4:00 p.m. also to take place at the funeral home.
LOSST Vote in Pella Held Today
Those who want to vote in the upcoming special election in Pella can do so at the city’s four polling locations from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today. Extension of the City of Pella’s Local Option Sales and Service Tax is going before voters, who can decide with a simple majority yes or no to extend the currently existing one percent sales tax, which is used to fund quality-of-life and infrastructure projects in Pella and throughout the county based on a redistribution agreement with the Marion County Board of Supervisors and City of Knoxville.
Statues Proposed for Downtown Knoxville
Former Knoxville Mayor Craig Kelley approached the Knoxville City Council at the September 6 meeting about placing bronze statues of sprint car racers on the four corners of the city square around the courthouse. The four people he would like to see honored include Steve Kinser, Sammy Swindell, Doug Wolfgang...
Robert “Bob” McGee
Funeral services for Robert “Bob” McGee, 82, of Indianola, will be held Wednesday, September 14th at 10:30 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Interment will be at the Last Chance Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 13th, from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Memorials may be made to the Last Chance Cemetery Fund.
ICYF Trunk or Treat in October
The third annual Indianola Community Youth Foundation Trunk or Treat is taking place in October, offering a chance for kids and families to visit with Indianola businesses and organizations safely. Executive Director Taylor Litchkey tells KNIA News those attending are asked to bring canned food or personal hygiene items to donate to the Helping Hand of Warren County. The Trunk or Treat will take place October 22nd at the Indianola Stadium Parking Lot from 6-8pm. The KNIA Big Red Radio will be on location playing music and giving away candy.
Knoxville Cross Country Looking For Better Results As Bigger Meets Loom
About a third of the way through the cross country season and the Knoxville squads are seeing progress in their young teams. The girls, while getting off to a rough start, have progressed and made improvement at the Grinnell meet last week, as did the boys including Isaac Rankin, who finished 9th individually at Grinnell. Both coaches, Mikayla and Mickael Splavec tell KNIA/KRLS Sports they are looking forward to more improvement and getting better at running in packs at the front of the field.
Knoxville City Wide Cleanup
The City of Knoxville City Wide Cleanup begins tomorrow. Heather Ussery, Knoxville City Manager, said the date for the cleanup will be this week. Trucks will make one pass through town. Residents are asked to have all acceptable waste on the curb by 7 a.m. Monday, September 12th, and leave...
Highway G-28 Patching Work Delayed to 19th
Highway G-28 from Highway 14 to Pella will become one lane for concrete patching. UPDATE AT 9 AM: The work zone will change starting in one week on the 19th and continue as the repairs are made, and should take between 4 to 6 weeks. The area of road impacted by patching on G-28 will be marked and controlled with flaggers and a pilot car, and delays should be expected.
Cross County And Volleyball Go Tonight For Knoxville
The Knoxville Cross Country Squads head to Oskaloosa for a meet today. The Panthers will likely see many of the same teams they saw last Tuesday at Grinnell where the girls placed 9th and the boys were 8th led by Isaac Rankin with a 9th place finish. Boys Coach Micheal Splavec tells KNIA/KRLS Sports is looking for better times against a strong field of teams as the season nears the halfway point.
Helen Smith
Funeral services for Helen Smith, 88, of Oskaloosa will be held Friday, September 16, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Reverend Molly Goodrich officiating. Burial will be in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will begin Thursday after 11 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be at the funeral chapel from 5-7 Thursday evening to greet friends and relatives. Memorials may be made to the Stephen Memorial Animal Shelter.
Construction on Main Street to Continue
Construction work on Main Street in Knoxville is expected to continue through the rest of the week, according to Dustin Konrad, Lead Service Plumber with Modern Piping out of Urbandale. The work is a sewer replacement for Wells Fargo. Konrad says their company has faced one unexpected setback after another, including the rain Saturday.
Knoxville School Board Meeting Monday
The Knoxville School Board will meet in regular session Monday night at 5:30 at the board room at the district office located at 418 South Park Lane Drive. The board will consider the FY 2021-2022 Financial Report, and a SBRC request for Special Education as well as consider a Return to Learn Plan.
Catherine “Maxine” Lukes
Funeral Services for Catherine “Maxine” Lukes, age 95 formerly of Des Moines, will be held Thursday, September 15th at 11:00am at the Mason Funeral Home in Pleasantville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Pleasantville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Fellowship Christian Church of Norwalk. Online condolences may be left at bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
Ruth Ellen Ruddell
Ruth Ellen Ruddell, 76, of Chariton, passed away September 9, 2022. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Interment will be at the Chariton Cemetery following the service. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 14th at the funeral home from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Senior Citizens Center in Chariton.
Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022
It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
Iowa school district promises to end seclusion rooms use
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s second largest district, improperly and repeatedly shut students with disabilities in seclusion rooms and restrained them in violation of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, federal authorities said Monday. The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division and the federal prosecutor based in Cedar Rapids announced a settlement agreement with the Cedar Rapids district in which school officials have agreed to end the use of seclusion rooms and reform its restraint practices within 30 days. A justice department investigation covering three school years ending in 2021 found nearly 5,000 students with disabilities had been shut in seclusion rooms, restrained or transported away from class depriving students of hundreds of hours of instruction time.
