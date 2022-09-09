WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre DEFENDS President Biden's Countless Vacations

Mega

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended President Joe Biden this week when pressed about the president’s numerous vacation days, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The surprising incident came to a head on Thursday while Jean-Pierre was giving her daily press briefing to reporters at the White House.

According to a newly released Gallup survey, a whopping 17% of Americans have been forced to either delay or cancel their vacations altogether due to the country’s struggling economy and rising inflation rates.

While referencing that survey, one White House reporter questioned whether or not President Biden would “adjust” his frequent vacations away from the Oval Office – particularly his trips to Wilmington, Delaware that he takes nearly every weekend.

“The times that the president has gone to Delaware – not including and we were very clear that when he went to South Carolina in August and Rehoboth he was going to go spend time with his family – which every president does,” Jean-Pierre responded . “That it not unusual.”

“And the president has the right to spend time with his family,” she explained. “Just like every American across the country.”

Jean-Pierre defended Biden further and claimed that although the president may not be in the White House every weekend, that does not mean he is not working.

“Look, the way we see it is that the president can be president anywhere,” she argued. “He can work from the residence, he can work from the Oval Office, he can work from Delaware. That is what he's able to do as president of the United States.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden has spent more than 150 days in Delaware since taking office in January 2021 – more than both former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama at the same point in their presidencies.

Biden has also been criticized by Republican lawmakers for his “out-of-touch” decision to go on regular weekend getaways while the average American is forced to forgo their vacations not only because of rising inflation but also because of record high gas prices and an allegedly impending recession.

Andrew Bates , who serves as White House deputy press secretary, echoed Jean-Pierre’s sentiment that “the president can be president anywhere” when pressed about the same issue in August.

“The presidency is a nonstop job that chief executives can do from anywhere in the world,” Bates told reporters last month.

He also insisted that ​​President Biden “is constantly focused on the numbers that are most important to the American people,” such as “lowering costs for families,” “reducing the deficit to fight inflation,” and “creating the most jobs of any year in American history.”