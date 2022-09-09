ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre DEFENDS President Biden's Countless Vacations

By Connor Surmonte
 5 days ago
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended President Joe Biden this week when pressed about the president’s numerous vacation days, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The surprising incident came to a head on Thursday while Jean-Pierre was giving her daily press briefing to reporters at the White House.

According to a newly released Gallup survey, a whopping 17% of Americans have been forced to either delay or cancel their vacations altogether due to the country’s struggling economy and rising inflation rates.

While referencing that survey, one White House reporter questioned whether or not President Biden would “adjust” his frequent vacations away from the Oval Office – particularly his trips to Wilmington, Delaware that he takes nearly every weekend.

“The times that the president has gone to Delaware – not including and we were very clear that when he went to South Carolina in August and Rehoboth he was going to go spend time with his family – which every president does,” Jean-Pierre responded . “That it not unusual.”

“And the president has the right to spend time with his family,” she explained. “Just like every American across the country.”

Jean-Pierre defended Biden further and claimed that although the president may not be in the White House every weekend, that does not mean he is not working.

“Look, the way we see it is that the president can be president anywhere,” she argued. “He can work from the residence, he can work from the Oval Office, he can work from Delaware. That is what he's able to do as president of the United States.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden has spent more than 150 days in Delaware since taking office in January 2021 – more than both former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama at the same point in their presidencies.

Biden has also been criticized by Republican lawmakers for his “out-of-touch” decision to go on regular weekend getaways while the average American is forced to forgo their vacations not only because of rising inflation but also because of record high gas prices and an allegedly impending recession.

Andrew Bates , who serves as White House deputy press secretary, echoed Jean-Pierre’s sentiment that “the president can be president anywhere” when pressed about the same issue in August.

“The presidency is a nonstop job that chief executives can do from anywhere in the world,” Bates told reporters last month.

He also insisted that ​​President Biden “is constantly focused on the numbers that are most important to the American people,” such as “lowering costs for families,” “reducing the deficit to fight inflation,” and “creating the most jobs of any year in American history.”

Mary Solomon
4d ago

All taxpayers should get those constant vacations paid for by the govt!! He’s worthless and screwed up the whole country!!

Reply
20
Ashley AC
4d ago

So what’s new. Biden, and all democrites, can do no wrong. 🙄. If we all just shunned the media for a year, or even half a year where would they be…out of business.

Reply
10
Tryrone Truth
3d ago

Come on man, he is too old, too frail, too out of it and he needs alot of nappies. It is that simple. I don't condem him for it, but maybe he is unfit for the riggers of the office....he would fall asleep at the mic without his quite time...

Reply(1)
9
The Independent

Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
POTUS
