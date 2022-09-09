Read full article on original website
chautauquatoday.com
Sinclairville woman charged after altercation in Stockton
A Sinclairville woman is facing reckless endangerment and menacing charges after an investigation into an altercation on Waterman Road in the town of Stockton. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say 19-year-old Kaelyn Hayward had allegedly fired a round from a 20-gauge shotgun in the vicinity of another person, almost striking him, on August 28. Deputies arrested Hayward on Monday, transporting her to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arrangement. She will answer the charges out of Stockton Town Court.
chautauquatoday.com
Stockton man arrested for DWAI-Leandra's Law
A Stockton man has been charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs-Leandra's Law after a traffic stop on Route 380 near Sinclairville. State troopers pulled over 29-year-old Eric Michael for speeding on Monday. After failing several standard field sobriety tests, Michael was transported to SP Fredonia where a drug recognition expert determined that he was allegedly under the influence of cannabis and alcohol. Michael was then processed and released with tickets directing him to appear in Gerry Town Court at a later date. A juvenile passenger was turned over to a third party.
Woodull man arrested for attempted murder
A Steuben County man has been arrested and charged for attempted murder after a weekend shooting, according to New York State Police.
wnynewsnow.com
Two Fatal Accidents Reported In Cattaraugus County
chautauquatoday.com
Fatal crash in Cattaraugus County remains under investigation
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office continues its investigation into a fatal crash Saturday evening in the town of Freedom. The crash on Pigeon Hill Road occurred shortly after 6 pm, claiming the life of the driver. Three passengers were transported to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo with injuries. The Sheriff's Office says that multiple area fire departments assisted in treating the patients and helped to manage the scene.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Investigating Yet Another Instance Of Illegal Dumping
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are investigating yet another instance of illegal dumping on the city’s eastside. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department released security camera footage of a vehicle suspected of illegally dumping on Pratt Avenue on Sunday around 5:10 p.m. This summer,...
yourdailylocal.com
Sept. 12, 2022 Police Blotter
James Bolyard Jr, 31, Spring Creek was charged with Theft by Deception, Deceptive or Fraudulent Business Practices, and Receives Advance Payment for Services and Fails to Perform on 09/09/2022 following an investigation. A 13-Year-Old Juvenile was charged with Indecent Assault following an investigation into a report from July 2022. Richard...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Stolen Vehicle, Loaded Handgun
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 30-year-old Jamestown man is facing several charges after police allegedly busted him with a stolen vehicle and loaded handgun on Sunday. Officers with Jamestown Police say Nelson Hernandez was allegedly observed driving a stolen vehicle in the area of North Main and 6th Streets around 3:20 p.m.
Bath assault suspect arrested for violating protection order
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath man has been arrested for violating an order of protection placed against him after an assault that took place last week, according to the Bath Police Department. Jason Case, 33, was arrested on September 7, 2022, after Bath police responded to a domestic in progress at the Walgreens in […]
1 dead, 3 injured in single-car crash in Cattaraugus County
One killed, three injured in Cattaraugus County crash
chautauquatoday.com
Altercation Leads to Arrest of Kennedy Man
A Kennedy man was arrested after he allegedly engaged in a physical conflict with someone on Saturday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an undisclosed address in Kennedy for an altercation at about 12:45 PM and took 30-year-old Johnathan Sipes into custody. Sipes was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child, and he was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
wesb.com
One Killed, Three Injured, in CattCo Crash Saturday
wesb.com
Two Fatalities in Yorkshire Car Crash
Two fatalities were reported in a car collision that closed Route 16 in Yorkshire on Friday. New York State Police troopers responded to a one vehicle collision into a utility pole where an investigation determined that a Pontiac was traveling erratically north bound before it exited the eastern shoulder of the road causing it to go airborne and strike a the pole.
City of Salamanca Police warn of thefts
Salamanca Police warn of car break-ins. Police say the majority of cars are unlocked. In the last week, the City reports more than four cars have been targeted. Some of the cars had keys inside.
wellsvillesun.com
BREAKING: Little Genesee man charged with vehicular manslaughter and DWI after fatal Portville crash
Man charged with two felonies, DUI after fatal crash
wesb.com
Olean Police Searching for JCC Taser Suspect
The Olean Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect for the Taser incident at JCC Friday. The Campus has been searched by Police assisted by the Cattaraugus County sheriffs dept. and New York State Police . If anyone recognizes the male in this photo, please...
chautauquatoday.com
20-year-old man charged in fatal crash in Portville
A 20-year-old Allegany County man is facing DWI, vehicular manslaughter in the 2nd degree, and two counts of vehicular assault in the 2nd degree after an investigation into a fatal crash in the Cattaraugus County Town of Portville last Saturday. Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb has announced the arrest of Skyler Hess of Little Genesee. Hess was driving a pickup truck that hit a legally parked Jeep on the side of Route 417. The impact of the collision propelled the Jeep across a lawn, striking a 19-year-old male, fatally injuring him. The truck continued on to hit a parked sedan before also veering across the yard and striking a tree. Two females, an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old, were injured in the crash. The 18-year-old remains in critical condition at ECMC in Buffalo. The investigation conducted by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of Hess, who was taken into custody and arraigned in Portville Town Court. Hess was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash or $100,000 property bond. The Sheriff's Offices says Hess posted bond and was released under supervision on Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date and time. The Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau continues the investigation, with additional charges pending.
One dead, three injured in crash on Pigeon Hill in the Town of Freedom
