At about 1:30 am Tuesday Houston Police Sheperd units were on patrol in the I-45 and Little York area when a plate they ran on an Equinox came back as a wanted vehicle in a Montgomery County Homicide. A short pursuit took place before the vehicle stopped near Airline and Little York. While police were detaining the three black males in the vehicle one attempted to destroy some narcotics he had in his possession. He was tased. All three were taken into custody and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The one male also faces narcotics charges. According to Houston Police, it is unknown if any of the three were involved in a homicide but the vehicle did have a hit from Montgomery County for a homicide. Houston Police took custody of the vehicle also. No word from Montgomery County on which homicide it was involved in.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO