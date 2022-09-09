Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicideJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
Katy ISD Earns an “A” in Accountability Rating SystemCovering KatyKaty, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DEPUTY REMEMBERED 31-YEARS AFTER HE WAS KILLED BY A ROBBERY SUSPECT
On September 14, 1991, Deputy Sanford was shot and killed as he tried to stop a robbery while he was off duty. The Harris County Commissioners Court signed into order a resolution proclaiming Sep. 14 as Deputy Sanford Day in Harris County. Gone but never forgotten. Corporal Jeffery Sanford was...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HOUSTON POLICE PURSUIT WITH STOLEN SUV INVOLVED IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY HOMICIDE
At about 1:30 am Tuesday Houston Police Sheperd units were on patrol in the I-45 and Little York area when a plate they ran on an Equinox came back as a wanted vehicle in a Montgomery County Homicide. A short pursuit took place before the vehicle stopped near Airline and Little York. While police were detaining the three black males in the vehicle one attempted to destroy some narcotics he had in his possession. He was tased. All three were taken into custody and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The one male also faces narcotics charges. According to Houston Police, it is unknown if any of the three were involved in a homicide but the vehicle did have a hit from Montgomery County for a homicide. Houston Police took custody of the vehicle also. No word from Montgomery County on which homicide it was involved in.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PLUM GROVE OFFICER AND LIBERTY COUNTY DEPUTY UNINJURED IN OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
At 11:14 pm Houston Police received a call of a shooting at Doneraki Mexican Restaurant in the 300 block of Gulfgate Mall. Units arrived on the scene to find a male deceased in the parking lot. According to Houston Police investigators, a Liberty County Deputy assigned to the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office and a Plum Grove Officer were working at the restaurant. Earlier in the evening, they had a patron removed. The restaurant closes at 11 p.m. At 11:10 pm the male that was removed earlier entered the restaurant with a tire iron and caught the attention of the employees. They alerted the deputy who confronted the male. According to witnesses, the male raised the tire iron at the officer when he was only about an arm’s length away. The officer fired multiple times. At that time the male exited the restaurant and fell dead in the parking lot. Houston Police along with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office are on the scene investigating. Houston Police say there was security video of the incident. Neither of the two officers were injured.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
VICTIM OF FM 1097 FATAL CRASH IDENTIFIED
At 10:35 pm Thursday, September 8, 2022, North Montgomery Fire and New Waverly Fire were dispatched to a reported crash with ejection on FM 1097 East just a very short distance from the Walker/Montgomery County line. Units arrived to find a 2021 Kia Forte in the ditch of the westbound lane. The body of a male, identified as Adam McLin, 34, of Alvin, had been ejected and lying in the ditch on the eastbound side. The vehicle had left the roadway, hit a culvert, and flipped end over end before rolling and ejecting McLin. DPS investigated the crash as Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable provided traffic control. According to Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. Mack said if the seatbelt had been worn there was a good chance he would have survived. Judge Mack ordered the victim to be transported by Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Off-duty Liberty Co. deputy shoots and kills man accused of charging at him with tire iron
A Liberty County deputy working security at a restaurant shot and killed a man after police said he came at the deputy with a tire iron. The shooting happened at the Doneraki Mexican restaurant located at 300 Gulfgate Center Mall near I-45 south shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday. The deputy...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LIBERTY COUNTY OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Houston Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 300 Gulfgate Center Mall. Early reports are a Liberty County Deputy and another officer from an agency in Liberty County were working an extra job at the Doneraki Mexican Restaurant when a patron was asked to leave. That patron returned with a tire iron and was shot by one or both officers. The suspect is dead on the scene. The officers were not injured.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Judge sets bonds at $1M and $2M for men accused of shooting and killing Pct. 3 deputy
Two men accused of killing Harris County Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin will remain behind bars, at least for now. In a court appearance Monday morning. a judge set bond for both suspects at $1 million or more. Ahsim Taylor Jr. and Jayland Womack, both 20 years old, were out...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
2 students got into fight at Heights HS; no threat of active shooter
– Law enforcement officers are responding to a report of an active shooter at a Greater Heights-area high school, though the shooting was not an actual threat, officials say. The incident was reported at Houston ISD’s Heights High School located at 413 E. 13th Street on Tuesday afternoon, according to...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Montgomery County Constable’s Office Precinct 1 K9 Zoe to get donation of body armor
Montgomery County Constable’s Office Precinct 1 K9 Zoe will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Zoe’s vest is sponsored by Suzanne Sammut of Pawleys Island, SC, and will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Suzanne”. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LIBERTY COUNTY SWAT SCENE
315PM-Liberty County units are requesting negotiators and SWAT on FM 834 just east of Hardin High School for a male barricaded in a house.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CONROE FATAL CRASH UPDATE
Just after 3pm Conroe Police responded to a reported vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I-45 southbound immediately north of South Loop 336. Units responded and found the male to be deceased on the scene. At this time all main lanes are back open. Freeway traffic is backed up to SH 105, however, the feeders are moving extremely slow. Freeway speeds are almost back to normal at South Loop 336. We will update when additional information is available.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
TWO CRITICAL IN PLANE CRASH
Lifeflight is en route to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston with a 55-year-old male CPR in progress from the plane crash at Waller Gladish Road and Howell Road in Waller County. The scene near the Soaring Club of Houston. In addition, the Washington County EMS Helicopter landed and loaded a second critical patient. DPS is handling the scene. The aircraft is a 2021 Pipistrel Italia s RL model Sinus 912 LSA Glider equipped with a 4-cycle engine. The plane left Hooks Airport for the 19-minute trip.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Texas DPS looking into reported small plane crash that injured 2 people in Waller County
An investigation is underway on Monday after a single-engine plane reportedly crashed in Waller County. The incident was reported at 34651 Howell Road, which is near the Soaring Club of Houston, at about 1:40 p.m., Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said. Two people on board the aircraft were injured and...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
REPORTED PLANE CRASH IN WALLER COUNTY WITH VICTIMS TRAPPED
250PM-A plane has crashed at Waller Gladish Road and Howell Road. Report two victims trapped and calling for LifeFlight. Near Soaring Club of Houston Facility. 320PM UPDATE-LIFE FLIGHT 4 IS ENROUTE AND WASHINGTON COUNTY EMS HELICOPTER IS ON THE GROUND ON VICTIM FREE.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Youth Citizen’s Police Academy
The Conroe Police Department will be hosting a Youth Citizen’s Police Academy for Conroe area youth between the ages of 16 to 18 years of age. The applicants must be a student and in good. standing with the community. Enrollment in the Criminal Justice program is NOT a requirement....
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 1 CONSTABLE CASH RECEIVES TEXAS ASSOCIATION OF COUNTIES BEST PRACTICES AWARD
Today in Commissioners Court, Constable Philip Cash, and the Montgomery County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office Mental Health Division received the 2022 Texas Association of Counties Best Practices Award for the ongoing and proactive approach to responding to our community’s mental health crisis. Through continued follow-ups of mental health consumers, the men and women of the Mental Health Division are dedicated to ensuring members of our community are able to get to a place of higher care before experiencing a mental health crisis. Beginning in 2017, Constable Cash transformed the model of community-oriented policing and tailored it to fit the needs of the county he served. Collaborating with mental health professionals, community members, and other law enforcement agencies, Constable Cash believes these partnerships allow this division to affect change within the community. Constable Cash is extremely proud of the hard work and dedication each member of the division puts forth daily.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LANES OF I-45 SOUTHBOUND IN CONROE REMAINS CLOSED AFTER FATAL CRASH
3PM-A fatal auto pedestrian crash on I-45 southbound just north of Loop 336 north has the right lanes closed. The southbound feeder is also very congested.
