Traffic delays likely on U.S. 70 East at Wilson’s Mills
WILSON’S MILLS — Drivers going east on U.S. 70 at Wilson’s Mills should expect delays from Sept. 12 until crews complete a traffic shift one week later. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor is upgrading 4.7 miles of U.S. 70 through Wilson’s Mills to interstate standards. The work includes converting the highway’s intersections with Swift Creek and Wilson’s Mills roads […]
