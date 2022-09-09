Traffic delays likely on U.S. 70 East at Wilson’s Mills

Twenty-one years after the Sept. 11 attacks, the United States is finally getting ready to implement more secure ID requirements for air travel and federal facilities. The REAL ID was passed by Congress in 2005 in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. REAL ID, a way to more strictly verify identities and addresses, has been delayed for many years, but it will be required May 3, 2023.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO