ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

Traffic delays likely on U.S. 70 East at Wilson’s Mills

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 4 days ago

WILSON’S MILLS — Drivers going east on U.S. 70 at Wilson’s Mills should expect delays from Sept. 12 until crews complete a traffic shift one week later. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor is upgrading 4.7 miles of U.S. 70 through Wilson’s Mills to interstate standards. The work includes converting the highway’s intersections with Swift Creek and Wilson’s Mills roads […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post Traffic delays likely on U.S. 70 East at Wilson’s Mills first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Section of busy Greenville street now closed for several months

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A section of a busy street in Greenville is now closed for the next several months. Construction to improve and upgrade a historic section of Dickinson Avenue began Monday. The project includes upgrades to the drainage systems and water and sewer lines, repaving the roadway, and...
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilson, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount launching urgent repair program for residents

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The application period is now open for the city of Rocky Mount’s urgent housing repair program. The program is offering $15,000 to assist in the rehabilitation of deteriorating homes owned by low-income families. The goals of the Urgent Repair Program are to:. Alleviate housing...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

E-bike rider killed in Johnston County crash

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A person riding an electric bicycle Sunday night in Johnston County was struck by a vehicle and killed. Photographer: John Payne.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Wilson S Mills
WRAL News

Chase involving car stolen from Cary dealership reaches 150 mph, ends in Wayne County

Four Oaks, N.C. — Two people were in custody Monday after a chase down a major highway topped speeds of 150 miles per hour. Darryl Joseph Jr., 20, of Fayetteville, and Giraud Jeanty, 23, of Fayetteville, were both charged with going 143 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone, felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and obstructing and delaying law enforcement officers.
CARY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WRAL News

If your driver's license doesn't have the star, you need to act quickly

Twenty-one years after the Sept. 11 attacks, the United States is finally getting ready to implement more secure ID requirements for air travel and federal facilities. The REAL ID was passed by Congress in 2005 in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. REAL ID, a way to more strictly verify identities and addresses, has been delayed for many years, but it will be required May 3, 2023.
RALEIGH, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Florida man convicted by federal jury on firearm charge following shooting of North Carolina sheriff’s deputy

A federal jury convicted Jarred Javon Ford, of Florida, for illegally possessing a gun in an incident where he shot a Nash County Sheriff’s deputy several times following a traffic stop, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Ford is also facing state charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer and other drug and traffic-related charges in state court arising from the incident.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man, woman shot at Durham apartment

Durham, N.C. — Two people were shot Tuesday at a Durham apartment complex. The shooting was reported before 3:30 a.m. at the Crestview Apartments, north of the Durham VA Health Care System. Police confirmed a man and woman were both shot after some sort of domestic dispute. Both had...
DURHAM, NC
helpmechas.com

Coming Soon Fly From Raleigh/Durham, NC To The Bahamas

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. This fall, Bahamasair will begin nonstop flights from RDU (Raliegh/Durham International Airport) to the tropical destination of Freeport, Grand Bahama, with connections to Nassau. When service begins in November, Bahamasair will become RDU’s 14th airline, and Freeport will be its 7th international destination. The Bahamas Islands are popular with tourists and will fill a void for those who enjoy scuba diving, boating adventures, and exploring tropical beaches.
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Man arrested in Beaufort County with about $130,000 worth of drugs

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A man is behind bars after Beaufort County law enforcement found him with about $130,000 worth of drugs. Beaufort County deputies and Washington police officers found Michael Morgan with Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Oxycodone, Marijuana, and digital scales. Officials say the estimated street value of the drugs is...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
The Johnstonian News

The Johnstonian News

Smithfield, NC
1K+
Followers
504
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

614 E. Market St. Smithfield, North Carolina 27577 919-284-2295

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/johnstonian

Comments / 0

Community Policy