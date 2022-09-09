Read full article on original website
hunker.com
Behr’s Unexpected 2023 Color of the Year Will Transform Your Home Into a Calming Sanctuary
It's no secret that color can influence your home, and Behr's 2023 Color of the Year Blank Canvas is here to give spaces a calming refresh that some of us desperately need. The newest hue — also part of Behr's Designer Collection of 30 best-selling neutral colors — is a warm white that's inviting, timeless, and can complement and transform any space.
hunker.com
How to Use Essential Oils at Home According to an Aromatherapist
On the Being Home With Hunker podcast, expert aromatherapist Amy Galper shares ideas on how to use aromatherapy in our homes, including tips on how to choose the best essential oils. As Galper says, the "power of aromatherapy really lies in our sense of smell. The fact that it's called...
