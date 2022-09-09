It's no secret that color can influence your home, and Behr's 2023 Color of the Year Blank Canvas is here to give spaces a calming refresh that some of us desperately need. The newest hue — also part of Behr's Designer Collection of 30 best-selling neutral colors — is a warm white that's inviting, timeless, and can complement and transform any space.

