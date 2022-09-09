ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Houston's president was victim of crime while testifying in Austin, picture shows

University of Houston's president, Renu Khator, did not expect to get this type of welcoming during a trip to Austin Friday morning.

Khator was in Austin testifying on a case, she said in a tweet. When she returned to her car after, she found the driver's side back window had been smashed.

She shared a picture of the damaged window on her Twitter page.

It is unclear if this was a targeted crime or if anything was stolen from inside.

Several of her Twitter followers commented saying they were glad she is OK.

In 2008, Khator accepted the job as President and Chancellor of the University of Houston. Her husband followed her, becoming the Associate Dean of the university's engineering program.

shelby sutton
4d ago

Idiot should not leave anything in car. Times are worse than rich girl realizes!!

Light Speed
3d ago

People should be able to leave their car without worry. Start nailing petty crimes HARD as hell. Criminals should be afraid to do the crime, not the other way around. ☠️👎

shark attack
4d ago

Harris county has been releasing felons by the thousands, thanks Democrats.

