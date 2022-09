TENNESSEE — The Tennessee Volunteers took a trip to Acrisure Stadium to play the Pittsburgh Panthers for the second matchup of the Johnny Majors Classic. Johnny Majors was a man of legend at both schools. He was the star halfback at the University of Tennessee, in 1955 and 1956 he was nominated for the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO