Plainsman
Clark/Willow Lake girls win title in Webster
WEBSTER — With four of the top 16 runners in the field, Clark/Willow Lake won the girls’ title during the Webster Area Cross Country Invite on Monday at Webster Golf Course. The Cyclones finished with 24 points to edge Frederick Area by three for the top spot. James...
Plainsman
Area volleyball 9-14-22
MILLER – The Miller Rustlers defeated the Class “B” second-ranked Northwestern Wildcats 3-1 Tuesday in Miller. Set scores for the Rustlers were 25-12, 26-24, 15-25, and 25-16. Jaden Werdel had a big game for Miller, now 6-1, with 18 kills and 11 digs. Ally Mullaney had 15 kills.
Plainsman
Huron soccer defeats Bucks
YANKTON – The Huron Tigers boys’ soccer team was able to remain undefeated against the defending state champion Yankton Bucks with a 3-2 victory in Yankton Tuesday. Coach Leah Branaugh was impressed by her team’s effort. “A very intense game down in Yankton,” Branaugh noted. “The boys...
Plainsman
Middle school volleyball 9-14-22
HURON — The Huron eighth-grade volleyball team improved to 4-1 win a win against Aberdeen Central on Monday. The Tigers won the match with set scores of 25-12 and 25-19. Kya Tschetter had four kills on 9 of 9 attacks to lead Huron, while Camdyn Fuchs was 7 of 9 hitting with three kills and Jaelee Olsen had a pair of kills on 3 of 5 spiking.
Plainsman
Wolsey-Wessington wins own invitational
WOLSEY - The Wolsey-Wessington Lady Warbirds won their own invitational on Saturday in Wolsey. The Lady Warbirds defeated Sunshine Bible Academy, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, and Leola/Frederick, and then swept Sioux Falls Lutheran 25-14 and 25-15 in the championship. The Lady ‘Birds finish the day with a 7-2 record and will travel to Aberdeen Christian Thursday.
Plainsman
Eighth-graders split pair against Mitchell
HURON — Huron’s eighth-grade football team finished with a split in two games against Mitchell on Monday. The Tigers escaped with a 14-12 win in the A-game. Anderson Porisch scored on a 3-yard run and connected with Jeremy Hofer on a 27-yard touchdown pass for the Tigers (1-1). He also connected with Chase Schuchhardt for the conversion after the first touchdown.
Plainsman
Huron earns victory during Saturday quadrangular
HURON — The Huron girls’ tennis team closed the home portion of its schedule with a quadrangular on Saturday at Huron Courts. The Tigers emerged with a 1-2 record, earning their lone victory against Brookings. “The girls played well against Watertown and Pierre,” Huron coach Rachel Kary said....
Plainsman
David Muscsik, 49, of Huron
HURON — David Muscsik, 49, of Huron, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, at his home in Huron. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Plainsman
National Assisted Living Week
To kick off National Assisted Living Week, Stoneybrook Suites celebrated Monday with Scotty D’s food truck and SDSU Ice cream truck at their parking lot. Visitors and residents came and enjoyed a free dish of ice cream courtesy of Stoneybrook Suites.
Plainsman
Iroquois students receive rulers from Legion Post 280
Bensley-Rounds American Legion Post 280 of Iroquois presented second-grade students with rulers. On the front of the rulers are rulers in inches and metric along with the United States of America flag and pledge of allegiance. On the back of the rulers are pictures of past United States of America presidents.
