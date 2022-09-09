ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madonna & Tokischa Tease Raunchy Music Video: 'We're Bad Girls'

Madonna is continuing to prove that she's not afraid to push the envelope! On Tuesday, September 13, the superstar shared yet another sneak peek at her and Tokischa's music video for their upcoming duet.The split-second clip showed the mom-of-six wearing a hot pink outfit with matching sunglasses, and she has one hand on her collaborator's behind with the other on her head. Tokischa, clad in blue, seems to be sitting on Madge's lap."We are Bad Girls! …………….Our Song is out on September 19! 🚚🚚🚚 !" Madonna captioned the post, which left some fans dissatisfied.As OK! previously shared, a chunk of...
‘Brother,’ ‘Black Ice’ Producers to Fasttrack Basketball-Themed Crime Drama Series ‘The Count’ This Fall (EXCLUSIVE)

Stoked by raves and strong receptions to their world-premiering Toronto festival films, “Brother” producers Damon D’Oliveira and Clement Virgo, “Black Ice” producer Vinay Virmani, and “Alice, Darling” producer Noah Segal are warming up a new basketball-themed crime series, “The Count,” for this fall’s marketplace, Variety has learned. A modern spin on French author Alexandre Dumas’ classic 19th-century novel of wrongful imprisonment “The Count of Monte Cristo,” the TV drama will bounce between Toronto’s basketball milieu and Haiti’s cultural mélange as it follows the transformation of a Haitian basketball player facing a life sentence for murder into to justice-seeking saboteur. D’Oliveira and Virgo...
