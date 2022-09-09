Read full article on original website
Brown Suedes And Navy Nylons Merge For The Latest Nike Air Max 90
As we venture further into the Fall 2022 calendar, it’s been made crystal clear that the Nike Air Max 90 isn’t going anywhere any time soon with just as many upcoming offerings being announced as this past summer. Employing dominant shaggy suede overlays, the latest textile construction of the Air Max cushioned silhouette signals the turn in seasons.
Olive Green And Black Shade This Nike Air Force 1 Low
The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary has delivered dozens of old and new looks to Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in a fall-friendly olive green and black ensemble. Cold season-appropriate suede makes up the majority of the sneaker’s upper, with the only interrupt...
The Nike Zoom Freak 4 Preps For Fall In “Sweet Beet”
The Nike Zoom Freak 4 isn’t the latest and greatest from the Swoosh’s hoops-obsessed team, but it’s part of one of the more compelling signature athlete sneaker lineups in recent memory. Ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, which begins on October 19th, Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s fourth Nike shoe...
Bright Blue Accents Provide A Cool Aesthetic To The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021
Just a few months remain before the end of 2022, making a sequel to the Nike Vapormax Flyknit from 2021 highly unlikely. As we await for the announcement of the bubble-soled runners successor, The Swoosh continues to delve out its already lengthy roster of GR colorways. Pictured here in men’s sizing, the latest offering of the Vapormax Flyknit 2021 borrows the blue hued color palette of Villanova University.
The Nike Dunk Low Dresses Up In A Peaches And Cream Colorway
As is expected of one of Nike’s most popular sneakers, the Dunk Low continues to unveil a handful of make-ups every week. And alongside a navy and teal pair, today’s batch includes a colorway visually akin to peaches and cream. Echoing the two-toned look signature to the silhouette,...
Dime Celebrates 30 Years Of The Vans Skate Half Cab ‘92
Steven Caballero’s Vans Half Cab is a “do-it-yourself” project gone official as it joined the original action sports brand’s lineup of products in 1992. To celebrate the silhouette’s 30th anniversary, Vans has tapped Montreal’s Dime crew to outfit the shoe in a refreshing ensemble.
This New Balance 550 Channels “Marquette” Colors
The New Balance 550 debuted in 1989 but found its footing in late 2020 with the help of Teddy Santis. As it continues to develop an identity of its own, the retro basketball silhouette keeps appearing in college-friendly styles. Reminiscent of Aimé Leon Dore’s straightforward propositions, the newly-surfaced pair mostly...
LQQK Studio’s First Reebok Collab Reimagines The Classic Leather Two Ways
Since their founding in 2010, LQQK Studio — which originally started out as a print shop — has worked with designers, artists, and creatives across all mediums. They would then establish their own lifestyle brand in 2016, which garnered the attention of Vans just two years later. And following two collaborative capsules, the burgeoning creative collective is joining the family of yet another footwear mainstay: Reebok.
“Argon” Flair Animates This New Balance 550
Despite its close association to Aimé Leon Dore, the New Balance 550 has cemented itself in the sneaker zeitgeist through handfuls of compelling solo efforts. Recently, the Steven Smith-designed silhouette emerged in a predominantly white ensemble donning various shades of blue for a look reminiscent of the Nike Dunk Low “Argon.”
The New Balance 991 Makes A Late Summer Appearance With Teal And Pink Accents
The New Balance 991 is no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary, but it isn’t quite ready to return to the shadows, appearing in refreshing styles over the last nine months. Recently, the silhouette, which debuted in 2001, emerged in a greyscale ensemble complete with teal, pink and yellow accents....
Teal, Purple, And Pink Accent This Upcoming New Balance 550
The New Balance 550 is easily one of the brand’s most popular sneakers, and it continues to remain relevant thanks not only to its collaborations but also its expanding catalog of inline releases. And though its latest batch may not stray very far from the established formula, the Boston-based footwear brand has done well to play around with a number of new colors.
Where to Buy Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra “University Gold”
Having recently hosted the Nike Maxim Awards last week in celebration of Just Do It Day, Drake and The Swooshes partnership has never been stronger with the release schedule of his NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra slowly gaining traction as behind closed doors, the brand continues to toy with future silhouettes in the line, such as the Nike Flight 95-inspired model he leaked via his Instagram.
New Balance Brings A Lucky Green To The 650
As a product of the late 1980s, the New Balance 650 is rooted in basketball heritage. And while the silhouette has long been outdated in terms of performance innovation, Steven Smith’s design continues to bring decades-old flair to the modern era. Recently, the high-top counterpart to the New Balance...
A “Light Iron Ore” Colorway Joins The Patent Leather Air Force 1 Collection
Due to the sheer amount of offerings released this past year in line with the Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary, numerous concurring mini collections have continued to enter the fold just a few months before the celebrations end. The latest low-cut of Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design reinstitutes the patent leather pop found on a number of summer releases and the upcoming multi-color Undefeated collaboration.
The Second Offering Of The Nike Air DELDON 1 Returns In A Medley Of Colors
While she reigns as a living legend within the WNBA, Elena Delle Donne has always kept inclusivity and accessibility at the forefront of her on-court silhouettes with The Swoosh, releasing the lace-free slip-on construction of the Air Zoom UNVRS in 2019. Delle Donne’s sister, who was born blind and deaf with autism and cerebral palsy, has continued to inspire the six-time All-Star throughout her everyday life, culminating in a touching tribute to her sister and those around the World who lack easy access to sneakers with her first signature model, the Nike Air DELDON 1.
Puma Announces Breanna Stewart’s First Signature Silhouette, The Stewie 1 Quiet Fire
For the first time in over a decade, a signature basketball silhouette is being made for one of the WNBA’s best and brightest stars, Olympic Gold Medalist and Seattle Storm superstar Breanna Stewart. The first women’s signature model since Candace Parker’s adidas Ace line debuted in 2010, the Puma...
Nike Unveils The Air Max Scorpion, Among Its First Sneakers Developed Entirely During The Pandemic
The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic may be in the past, but its impact is still present. Today, NIKE, Inc. officially unveiled the Air Max Scorpion, its boldest design cushioned by visible Air units and the first to be developed entirely during the pandemic. Traditionally, the development of a new...
The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Onyx” Is Expected To Restock In November
Even outside of Yeezy Day, adidas Yeezy is constantly restocking past releases, some of which are less than a year old. The Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Onyx” is one such pair, and it’s reportedly making another appearance this November. Following leaks early 2022, the “Onyx” officially hit...
The New Balance 650 Arrives In White And Red On September 15th
Earlier this year, New Balance and Aime Leon Dore ushered in the return of the 650, the taller and sleeker version of the much-beloved 550. And to ring in the Fall season, the footwear brand is readying up the high-top silhouette’s first inline colorways, which are scheduled to release in just a few days.
