Cambridge Junction, MI – The Daughters of the American Revolution will rededicate the 100-year-old marker signifying the Centennial of the founding of Lenawee County. In 1922, members of the Lucy Wolcott Barnum Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated Lenawee County’s centennial by placing a commemorative bronze plaque on a four ton boulder in Cambridge Junction. The boulder marked the intersection of the Chicago and Monroe turnpikes and Walker Tavern.

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO