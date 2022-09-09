Read full article on original website
Lenawee County to Continue ARPA Funds Discussion at Meeting Wednesday Night
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Board of Commissioners have around 18 million dollars of American Rescue Plan Act funds to allocate… and they will continue discussion at a special meeting Wednesday night. County Administrator Kim Murphy talked to WLEN News in August about the commission’s plans for...
Funding for Hotel Stays for Displaced Riverview Terrace Residents to Run out Sept. 15th
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian released their update on the Riverview Terrace Apartments situation. In late July, residents were told to leave their rooms due to structural concerns, and have not been back since. Funding for the hotel stays for Riverview Terrace residents will run out on September 15th, as explained by City Administrator, Greg Elliott…
Lenawee County COVID-19 Rating for Community Spread Stays at ‘Low’
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County has stayed in the ‘low’ rating for community spread for COVID-19. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported on Monday that Lenawee, Hillsdale, and Jackson counties were all in the low rating. The Lenawee County Department of Health and Human...
My Cousin Vinny’s Barbershop and Lynwood Manor Team-up for Back-to-School Haircuts
Adrian, MI – Hundreds of Lenawee County students went back to school with a fresh haircut, thanks to the generosity of My Cousin Vinny’s Barbershop in downtown Adrian. The Owner, ‘Vinny’ himself…Vincent Inclan… talked to WLEN News about the special event…. My Cousin Vinny’s...
Daughters of the American Revolution to Mark Lenawee County’s Bicentennial
Cambridge Junction, MI – The Daughters of the American Revolution will rededicate the 100-year-old marker signifying the Centennial of the founding of Lenawee County. In 1922, members of the Lucy Wolcott Barnum Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated Lenawee County’s centennial by placing a commemorative bronze plaque on a four ton boulder in Cambridge Junction. The boulder marked the intersection of the Chicago and Monroe turnpikes and Walker Tavern.
Adrian Public Schools New Superintendent Reflects on First Days of School Year
Adrian, MI – This school year is the first for Adrian Public Schools Superintendent Nate Parker. WLEN News asked Parker if he misses Springbrook Middle School…where he was Principal last year…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for this story and more. #wlenradio...
AAA: Lenawee County Gas Prices Lower than Every area Michigan County
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County’s average price for regular unleaded gasoline is the lowest among all surrounding Michigan counties. AAA said that Lenawee drivers paid an average of $3.71 per gallon as of Sunday night. State of Michigan drivers paid an average of $3.84 …with the national average...
Extra Security Measures in Place at Addison Schools After Student Makes Threat
Addison, MI – There will be extra security measures for the near future at Addison Schools after a threat was made by a student to bring a gun to school last week. The district wrote on social media that at about 10pm Thursday, Lenawee County Central Dispatch and the Addison School Resource Officer received tips that a student had threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot another student.
Tecumseh Police Investigating Alleged Incident during a Middle School Cross Country Practice
Tecumseh, MI – The Tecumseh Police Department reported that they are investigating an alleged incident with the Middle School Cross Country Team and a potential encounter with a male while they were practicing. The department said in a public notice that the alleged incident happened at approximately 3:15pm on...
Single Vehicle Crash Early Saturday Morning in Raisin Township Sends Man to Hospital
Raisin Twp., MI – A Rockwood man was airlifted to ProMedica Hospital for injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Sutton Road and Ridge Highway this weekend. The Raisin Township Police Department said in a press release to WLEN News, that the crash occurred at...
Palmyra Twp. Man Dies in Crash at US-223 and Ogden Hwy
Palmyra Twp., MI – A 61-year-old Palmyra Township man died in a motorcycle-pickup truck crash at US 223 and Ogden Highway this morning. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release this Tuesday morning that the crash occurred at around 6am. Deputies determined that the motorcycle...
