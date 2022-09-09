ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

Adrian, MI
Adrian, MI
wlen.com

Daughters of the American Revolution to Mark Lenawee County’s Bicentennial

Cambridge Junction, MI – The Daughters of the American Revolution will rededicate the 100-year-old marker signifying the Centennial of the founding of Lenawee County. In 1922, members of the Lucy Wolcott Barnum Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated Lenawee County’s centennial by placing a commemorative bronze plaque on a four ton boulder in Cambridge Junction. The boulder marked the intersection of the Chicago and Monroe turnpikes and Walker Tavern.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Extra Security Measures in Place at Addison Schools After Student Makes Threat

Addison, MI – There will be extra security measures for the near future at Addison Schools after a threat was made by a student to bring a gun to school last week. The district wrote on social media that at about 10pm Thursday, Lenawee County Central Dispatch and the Addison School Resource Officer received tips that a student had threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot another student.
ADDISON, MI
wlen.com

Palmyra Twp. Man Dies in Crash at US-223 and Ogden Hwy

Palmyra Twp., MI – A 61-year-old Palmyra Township man died in a motorcycle-pickup truck crash at US 223 and Ogden Highway this morning. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release this Tuesday morning that the crash occurred at around 6am. Deputies determined that the motorcycle...
PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, MI

