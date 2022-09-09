Dj Uiagalelei

Read full article on original website
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
2024 LB Sammy Brown Sees Little of Himself In Clemson DC Wes Goodwin
2024 LB Sammy Brown, one of the top overall players in the next recruiting cycle, was on hand for the Tigers win over Furman and All Clemson caught up with the future SI All-American candidate to talk about the visit.
Swinney updates injured lineman's status
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Sunday updated the status of one of the Tigers' injured defensive linemen. Xavier Thomas hasn't played in Clemson's first two games as he continues to work his way back from a (...)
clemsontigers.com
ACC Releases 2022-23 Slate of Men’s Basketball Games
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference released its league-wide schedule Tuesday. Clemson’s home slate is highlighted by four teams that qualified for the NCAA Tournament. Season tickets are available beginning tomorrow by calling 1-800-CLEMSON or by visiting ClemsonTigers.com. Game times and network designations will be announced at...
clemsontigers.com
📸 Photo Gallery: Clemson vs. Furman
All photos are courtesy of Clemson Athletics. Photos were taken by Jackson Jones (Clemson Athletics), Wil Langston (Clemson Athletics), Blaze Watson (Clemson Athletics), Dawson Powers (Clemson Athletics), and David Platt (Clemson Athletics).
Clemson defensive player enters transfer portal
One of Clemson's defesnive players has hit the NCAA transfer portal. A team spokesperson confirmed to The Clemson Insider that junior linebacker Sergio Allen has entered the transfer portal. Allen, who (...)
clemsontigers.com
Bamis Named Co-Freshman of the Week
CLEMSON, S.C. – Redshirt freshman Jacyn Bamis was named this week’s ACC Co-Freshman of the Week, the conference announced on Monday. The honor comes after Bamis recorded 18 blocks (five solo, 13 assisted) with no errors and 17 kills to help the Tigers defeat in-state rival South Carolina for the first time since 2014.
clemsontigers.com
Match Day Central: No. 1 Clemson vs. University of Alabama at Birmingham
📍 Birmingham, Ala. (PNC Field) 🗓 Tuesday, Sept. 13 • 8:00 p.m. CLEMSON, S.C. — The No. 1 Clemson Tigers continue their road trip on Tuesday to take on the UAB Blazers in Birmingham, Ala. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. with the match set to stream on ESPN+.
Goodwin on why this starter didn't play today
Following Clemson's 35-12 win over Furman on Saturday at Death Valley, Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin gave an update on senior starting defensive tackle Tyler Davis, the only player among the (...)
clemsonsportstalk.com
Ben Boulware posts Clemson Pregame Hype Video
TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. Former Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware posted Clemson's new pregame video, and it's phenomenal. Take a few minutes to watch the video, and we guess that you are going to get chills from this incredible production by Clemson’s media team.
FOX Carolina
Former Clemson Tiger joins police department
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tayquon Johnson, a former Clemson Tiger, who is known for making his mark both on and off the field, has joined the Laurens Police Department. “He has an empathy level like no other,” Chief Keith Grounsell told FOX Carolina. “His passion is to help people. He made that very clear from day one.”
WYFF4.com
Clemson, South Carolina game times for Sept. 24 announced
The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Charlotte 49ers in a 7:30 pm kick on Sept. 24, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on ESPNU. That game will mark the first gridiron battle between the Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1 SEC) and the 49ers (0-3, 0-0 Conference USA).
Clemson moves up in ESPN's latest college football power rankings
ESPN has released its college football Power Rankings after Week 2 of the season. Clemson (2-0, 1-0 ACC) moved up to No. 8 in ESPN's latest Power Rankings following its 35-12 win over Furman on Saturday at (...)
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Open ACC Play with Road Win at Boston College
NEWTON, Mass. – The top-ranked Clemson men’s soccer team traveled to Boston College (2-2-1) and picked up a 2-1 win in its first ACC match of the season on Saturday night. The Tigers capitalized on their chances and with the help of a BC red card were able to bring home the win and advance to 5-0-0 on the season.
clemsontigers.com
Women’s Golf Opens Season Monday in Charleston
Clemson, S.C.—Kelley Hester’s Clemson Tigers open the 2022-23 season Monday at Yeamans Hall Golf Club in Charleston, SC at the Cougar Classic. It will be Clemson’s seventh appearance at the tournament that is an annual fall event featuring prominent programs from the south and midwest. Clemson is...
clemson.edu
Clemson remains top university in South Carolina in U.S. News rankings
Clemson has again been named the top national public university in South Carolina in the 2023 U.S. News & World Report annual rankings. Clemson tied for No. 31 among national public institutions out of 227 universities, according to the publication. “The impact of a degree from Clemson University, along with...
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
wspa.com
SC universities, colleges ranked among national schools by US News
(WSPA) – Notable South Carolina universities and colleges, including schools in the Upstate, were among those listed by US News in the publication’s latest national rankings. US News recently posted its ‘Best National University Rankings’ article, complete with rankings based on a variety of categories. The methodology was...
Plane crashes into Lake Hartwell near Georgia-South Carolina state line
A single-engine aircraft crashed Saturday afternoon in Lake Hartwell near the Georgia-South Carolina state line, officia...
Officials: Wreckage of fatal Lake Hartwell plane crash stuck 100 feet underwater
A plane that crashed into Lake Hartwell on Saturday afternoon, resulting in the pilot’s death, remains more than 100 feet underwater where it is stuck in trees at the bottom of the lake, officials said.
WYFF4.com
Lottery winner claims prize in South Carolina
CARLISLE, S.C. — In the small town of Carlisle, South Carolina, someone won big playing the lottery. A $75,000 ticket was sold at the Li'l Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The winner, who does not wish to...
