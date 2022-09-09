ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clemsontigers.com

ACC Releases 2022-23 Slate of Men’s Basketball Games

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference released its league-wide schedule Tuesday. Clemson’s home slate is highlighted by four teams that qualified for the NCAA Tournament. Season tickets are available beginning tomorrow by calling 1-800-CLEMSON or by visiting ClemsonTigers.com. Game times and network designations will be announced at...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

📸 Photo Gallery: Clemson vs. Furman

All photos are courtesy of Clemson Athletics. Photos were taken by Jackson Jones (Clemson Athletics), Wil Langston (Clemson Athletics), Blaze Watson (Clemson Athletics), Dawson Powers (Clemson Athletics), and David Platt (Clemson Athletics).
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Football
Greenville, SC
Sports
City
Clemson, SC
clemsontigers.com

Bamis Named Co-Freshman of the Week

CLEMSON, S.C. – Redshirt freshman Jacyn Bamis was named this week’s ACC Co-Freshman of the Week, the conference announced on Monday. The honor comes after Bamis recorded 18 blocks (five solo, 13 assisted) with no errors and 17 kills to help the Tigers defeat in-state rival South Carolina for the first time since 2014.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Uiagalelei
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Dabo Swinney
clemsonsportstalk.com

Ben Boulware posts Clemson Pregame Hype Video

TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. Former Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware posted Clemson's new pregame video, and it's phenomenal. Take a few minutes to watch the video, and we guess that you are going to get chills from this incredible production by Clemson’s media team.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Former Clemson Tiger joins police department

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tayquon Johnson, a former Clemson Tiger, who is known for making his mark both on and off the field, has joined the Laurens Police Department. “He has an empathy level like no other,” Chief Keith Grounsell told FOX Carolina. “His passion is to help people. He made that very clear from day one.”
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Clemson, South Carolina game times for Sept. 24 announced

The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Charlotte 49ers in a 7:30 pm kick on Sept. 24, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on ESPNU. That game will mark the first gridiron battle between the Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1 SEC) and the 49ers (0-3, 0-0 Conference USA).
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#A New Perspective#First College#American Football#Furman#Californian
clemsontigers.com

Tigers Open ACC Play with Road Win at Boston College

NEWTON, Mass. – The top-ranked Clemson men’s soccer team traveled to Boston College (2-2-1) and picked up a 2-1 win in its first ACC match of the season on Saturday night. The Tigers capitalized on their chances and with the help of a BC red card were able to bring home the win and advance to 5-0-0 on the season.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Women’s Golf Opens Season Monday in Charleston

Clemson, S.C.—Kelley Hester’s Clemson Tigers open the 2022-23 season Monday at Yeamans Hall Golf Club in Charleston, SC at the Cougar Classic. It will be Clemson’s seventh appearance at the tournament that is an annual fall event featuring prominent programs from the south and midwest. Clemson is...
CLEMSON, SC
clemson.edu

Clemson remains top university in South Carolina in U.S. News rankings

Clemson has again been named the top national public university in South Carolina in the 2023 U.S. News & World Report annual rankings. Clemson tied for No. 31 among national public institutions out of 227 universities, according to the publication. “The impact of a degree from Clemson University, along with...
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wspa.com

SC universities, colleges ranked among national schools by US News

(WSPA) – Notable South Carolina universities and colleges, including schools in the Upstate, were among those listed by US News in the publication’s latest national rankings. US News recently posted its ‘Best National University Rankings’ article, complete with rankings based on a variety of categories. The methodology was...
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Lottery winner claims prize in South Carolina

CARLISLE, S.C. — In the small town of Carlisle, South Carolina, someone won big playing the lottery. A $75,000 ticket was sold at the Li'l Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The winner, who does not wish to...
CARLISLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy