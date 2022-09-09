Dj Uiagalelei

NEWTON, Mass. – The top-ranked Clemson men’s soccer team traveled to Boston College (2-2-1) and picked up a 2-1 win in its first ACC match of the season on Saturday night. The Tigers capitalized on their chances and with the help of a BC red card were able to bring home the win and advance to 5-0-0 on the season.

