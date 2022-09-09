Read full article on original website
State of the Sun Devils podcast: Gauging ASU football vs. Eastern Michigan
On the latest episode of State of the Sun Devils, an Arizona Sports podcast, Jesse Morrison, Jeremy Schnell and Jake Anderson break down what can be gauged about the Arizona State football team in its upcoming game against Eastern Michigan Eagles on Saturday. The trio discusses what everyone would like...
Herm Edwards harps on ASU’s mental mistakes from OSU game
TEMPE — It’s back to the ol’ drawing board for head coach Herm Edwards and Arizona State after a 34-17 loss to then No. 11 Oklahoma State (now No. 8) Saturday night in rainy Stillwater, Okla. The team had its usual day off on Monday, but Edwards...
Arizona State’s David Puig turns pro, joining LIV Golf
Arizona State men’s golfer David Puig announced Monday that he is leaving his amateur status behind and turning pro. The ninth-ranked amateur in the world is already listed as a player for LIV Golf, starting with the LIV Golf Invitational Chicago this week at Rich Harvest Farms. Puig will...
‘Zen master’ Chandler Jones presents tough obstacle for Arizona Cardinals
TEMPE — Quarterback Kyler Murray and outside linebacker Chandler Jones loved to chirp at one another on social media or during press conferences last season. Whether it was Murray calling out Jones’ physique once his shirt came off or the pass rusher likening the signal caller to Baby Yoda, the two former Arizona Cardinals teammates were usually going back and forth throughout any given week.
ASU football sets kickoff time vs. Utah; Arizona in early game vs. Cal
The Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats football teams have set their kickoff times for their Week 4 games on Sept. 24. ASU will be hosting the No. 14 Utah Utes at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MST. It can be listened to...
Improved communication atop Cardinals’ to-do list after ugly loss to Chiefs
TEMPE — The Kansas City Chiefs showed up on Sunday. The Arizona Cardinals did not. The Chiefs were by the far the better team on both sides of the football in their 44-21 victory over the Cardinals. Say what you will about overreacting to Week 1, but Arizona left...
Controlling the zone conversations benefiting young D-backs lineup
PHOENIX — Conversation is key for Arizona Diamondbacks hitting coach Joe Mather to get on the same page as young hitters navigating the major leagues. Mather said a challenge hitters experience when making the jump is facing pitchers who can locate at a much more advanced level but do so similar or better stuff than minor leaguers.
Arizona Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury: ‘There’s nowhere to go but up’
TEMPE — Outcoached. Outgained. Outplayed. Outexecuted. There was nothing Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury could hang his hat on when looking back at the film from the team’s 44-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. As he put it Monday, “there’s nowhere to go but...
Report: D-backs to start RHP prospect Drey Jameson Thursday vs. Padres
The Arizona Diamondbacks are calling up right-handed pitching prospect Drey Jameson from Triple-A Reno, according to azcentral’s Nick Piecoro. Jameson was reportedly spotted with a locker at Chase Field and will start against the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. The 25-year-old is currently ranked No. 9 in Arizona’s...
Cardinals WR Antoine Wesley pinpointing Week 5 return from IR
MESA — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Antoine Wesley was an early standout in training camp this offseason. But after a rough day on the football field in early August that ended with the wideout suffering an injury to his groin/hip area, Wesley was forced to watch from the sideline.
Suns could reset in 2023-24 as NBA expects salary cap jump
The NBA told its teams on Friday that it still expects to see a significant jump in the salary cap and tax level in the 2023-24 season. Based on current projections, the cap will rise 8.4%, and the tax level will rise 7.8% over this season. Both figures — $134...
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver suspended 1 year after NBA investigation
The NBA on Tuesday suspended Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver one year after concluding an investigation into allegations he used racist and misogynistic language in the workplace. Interviewing 320 individuals and evaluating more than 80,000 documents, the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz concluded that Sarver “clearly...
Suns organization: Culture improving after Robert Sarver investigation
The Phoenix Suns and Mercury issued a promise to improve their workplace culture following the NBA’s suspension of owner Robert Sarver on Tuesday. Sarver must spend a year away from any team activities or facilities and was fined $10 million by the league due to evidence of the owner using racist and misogynistic language.
D-backs don’t solve Kershaw, Dodgers clinch NL West title at Chase Field
PHOENIX — Clayton Kershaw out-dueled Merrill Kelly, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 4-0 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks and another National League West title Tuesday at Chase Field. The Dodgers have won the division nine times in the past 10 years, and several D-backs (66-75) players and...
What NBA’s Adam Silver answered about investigation of Suns owner Robert Sarver
NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday met with team owners and then took questions from reporters. The large majority of his time with the latter encompassed the findings from the investigation of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver that concluded a day earlier, with an announcement of the league suspending Sarver for a year and fining him $10 million.
Chris Paul, LeBron James call out NBA after Robert Sarver suspension
After Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was handed a one-year, $10 million suspension for using racist and misogynistic language in the workplace, Chris Paul and LeBron James weighed in. Paul took to Twitter on Wednesday night, saying the sanctions “fell short in truly addressing what we can all agree was...
D-backs’ woes against Dodgers continue in home loss
PHOENIX (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a three-run homer, Cody Bellinger added a two-run double and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-0 on Monday night behind Tyler Anderson, becoming the first major league team to clinch a playoff spot this season. For real, this time. The...
