Stillwater, OK

Arizona Sports

Arizona State’s David Puig turns pro, joining LIV Golf

Arizona State men’s golfer David Puig announced Monday that he is leaving his amateur status behind and turning pro. The ninth-ranked amateur in the world is already listed as a player for LIV Golf, starting with the LIV Golf Invitational Chicago this week at Rich Harvest Farms. Puig will...
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

‘Zen master’ Chandler Jones presents tough obstacle for Arizona Cardinals

TEMPE — Quarterback Kyler Murray and outside linebacker Chandler Jones loved to chirp at one another on social media or during press conferences last season. Whether it was Murray calling out Jones’ physique once his shirt came off or the pass rusher likening the signal caller to Baby Yoda, the two former Arizona Cardinals teammates were usually going back and forth throughout any given week.
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Controlling the zone conversations benefiting young D-backs lineup

PHOENIX — Conversation is key for Arizona Diamondbacks hitting coach Joe Mather to get on the same page as young hitters navigating the major leagues. Mather said a challenge hitters experience when making the jump is facing pitchers who can locate at a much more advanced level but do so similar or better stuff than minor leaguers.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

D-backs’ woes against Dodgers continue in home loss

PHOENIX (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a three-run homer, Cody Bellinger added a two-run double and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-0 on Monday night behind Tyler Anderson, becoming the first major league team to clinch a playoff spot this season. For real, this time. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
