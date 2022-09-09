Read full article on original website
Olive Green And Black Shade This Nike Air Force 1 Low
The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary has delivered dozens of old and new looks to Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in a fall-friendly olive green and black ensemble. Cold season-appropriate suede makes up the majority of the sneaker’s upper, with the only interrupt...
Multi-Swoosh Patterns Fill In This Nike Air Force 1 Low “Cut Out”
Throughout its boisterous 40th anniversary, The Swoosh has hidden away uniquely crafted, never before seen details throughout a bevy of the Nike Air Force 1’s various propositions. From shadowed Swooshes to upgraded lace toggles and metallic accents, the Beaverton-based brand is turning to its hallmark logo to accent the tucked away design elements present within the latest AF1 Low offering.
Grey Fleece Lines This Cozy Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
While the 40th anniversary of Bruce Kilgore’s groundbreaking 1982 design is months away from its conclusion, The Swoosh is seemingly delving out even more offerings each week, devoting an increased amount of attention towards their women’s exclusive silhouettes. As the Fall 2022 calendar continues to be revealed, shaggy suede overlays further dominate the reconstructed aesthetic of the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow.
A Metallic Rose Gold Finish Is Applied To This Women’s Exclusive Nike Air Huarache
After bringing out a multitude of classics and inline colorways throughout 2022, the Nike Air Huarache seems to be reserving itself for the inclusion of premium materials for the upcoming Fall season. The latter is applied to this women’s exclusive offering featuring a plush soft pink aesthetic. The light...
A “Light Iron Ore” Colorway Joins The Patent Leather Air Force 1 Collection
Due to the sheer amount of offerings released this past year in line with the Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary, numerous concurring mini collections have continued to enter the fold just a few months before the celebrations end. The latest low-cut of Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design reinstitutes the patent leather pop found on a number of summer releases and the upcoming multi-color Undefeated collaboration.
The Nike Dunk Low Dresses Up In A Peaches And Cream Colorway
As is expected of one of Nike’s most popular sneakers, the Dunk Low continues to unveil a handful of make-ups every week. And alongside a navy and teal pair, today’s batch includes a colorway visually akin to peaches and cream. Echoing the two-toned look signature to the silhouette,...
The Second Offering Of The Nike Air DELDON 1 Returns In A Medley Of Colors
While she reigns as a living legend within the WNBA, Elena Delle Donne has always kept inclusivity and accessibility at the forefront of her on-court silhouettes with The Swoosh, releasing the lace-free slip-on construction of the Air Zoom UNVRS in 2019. Delle Donne’s sister, who was born blind and deaf with autism and cerebral palsy, has continued to inspire the six-time All-Star throughout her everyday life, culminating in a touching tribute to her sister and those around the World who lack easy access to sneakers with her first signature model, the Nike Air DELDON 1.
NikeTown London Pilots B.I.L.L., A Sneaker-Repair Robot
NIKE, Inc.’s mission of improved sustainability has recently developed B.I.L.L. (Bot Initiated Longevity Lab), a robot-augmented system designed to clean and repair some of the brand’s most popular sneakers. Unveiled at NikeTown London, B.I.L.L. is free to customers, joining initiatives like Nike Recycling & Donation, Nike Refurbished and...
Official Images Of The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Black/Phantom” (Preschool Size)
Over the course of their long-standing partnership, Travis Scott and Nike have redesigned many an iconic silhouette, from the Air Jordan 4 to the Air Force 1. None, however, have received as many colorways as the Air Jordan 1 Low, whose total is about to increase by yet another thanks to the upcoming “Black/Phantom.”
Dime Celebrates 30 Years Of The Vans Skate Half Cab ‘92
Steven Caballero’s Vans Half Cab is a “do-it-yourself” project gone official as it joined the original action sports brand’s lineup of products in 1992. To celebrate the silhouette’s 30th anniversary, Vans has tapped Montreal’s Dime crew to outfit the shoe in a refreshing ensemble.
Teal, Purple, And Pink Accent This Upcoming New Balance 550
The New Balance 550 is easily one of the brand’s most popular sneakers, and it continues to remain relevant thanks not only to its collaborations but also its expanding catalog of inline releases. And though its latest batch may not stray very far from the established formula, the Boston-based footwear brand has done well to play around with a number of new colors.
Air Jordan 14 “Laney” Releasing May 27th, 2023
While we’re still a few months out from the conclusion of 2022, mock-ups of Jordan Brand’s roster for next Summer have been revealed by zsneakerheadz. Continuing along the low-to-mid theme set by the Air Jordan 14 “Light Ginger”, a mid-cut version of the 2015 “Laney” Jordan 14 is set to make its return.
The Jumpman Further Celebrates 25 Years In China With Air Jordan 37 “Dongdan”
Since the start of the Summer, Jordan Brand has been using many a beloved silhouette — from the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT to the Air Jordan 12 Low — to celebrate their 25th year in China. And as revealed earlier this week, the Air Jordan 37, too, is joining the festivities, albeit under a more familiar nickname: “Dongdan.”
Aaron Judge Helps Unveil Another UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Multi-Patent” Pair
Aaron Judge doesn’t have his own signature shoe, but he’s reaped the benefits of being in the spotlight with a number of special footwear gifts over the last few years. Recently, the New York Yankee – formerly with adidas and currently with New Balance – helped unveil another “Multi-Patent” Nike Air Force 1 Low by UNDEFEATED.
Slam Jam Teases Upcoming Vans Sk8-Hi Collaboration
Slam Jam and Vans aren’t strangers to one another, but their partnership hasn’t produced too many joint-efforts over the last decade. That’s set to change soon, however, as the Italian imprint recently teased a Sk8-Hi collaboration. A stark departure from the multi-colored look that landed on the...
Cloudy Greys Play An Accenting Role On The New Balance 650
Creative Director Teddy Santis and New Balance remained relatively reserved throughout the Summer months in regards to their revitalized and streamlined high-top basketball silhouette from 1980. For its third installment since being remastered last July, the latest slate of New Balance 650’s mimics the four original colorways found on the Aimé Leon Dore 550’s, this time around void of an aged-white midsole opting for a clean white aesthetic throughout.
“Argon” Flair Animates This New Balance 550
Despite its close association to Aimé Leon Dore, the New Balance 550 has cemented itself in the sneaker zeitgeist through handfuls of compelling solo efforts. Recently, the Steven Smith-designed silhouette emerged in a predominantly white ensemble donning various shades of blue for a look reminiscent of the Nike Dunk Low “Argon.”
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Woojer today announces pre-orders of its captivating Series 3 haptic wearables that deliver the true feeling of sound, changing the way games, music and entertainment intensifies our sensations. The new Woojer Vest™ and Strap™ Series 3 are more powerful, lighter and more configurable than previous generations. Wireless output to Bluetooth headsets is now supported with up to 7.1 channel surround sound (when paired with the vest’s upcoming add-on hub) in a more fashionable and personalizable product line. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005951/en/ Woojer Strap™ and Vest™ Series 3 haptic wearable devices. (Photo: Business Wire)
The New Balance 650 Prepares A Triple White Colorway
After being brought back by Aime Leon Dore earlier in the year, the New Balance 650 is finally debuting its first inline offerings. And following the appearance of the blue and red pairs — both of which are slated to release this week — the brand has unveiled yet another upcoming colorway, this one clad entirely in white.
