While she reigns as a living legend within the WNBA, Elena Delle Donne has always kept inclusivity and accessibility at the forefront of her on-court silhouettes with The Swoosh, releasing the lace-free slip-on construction of the Air Zoom UNVRS in 2019. Delle Donne’s sister, who was born blind and deaf with autism and cerebral palsy, has continued to inspire the six-time All-Star throughout her everyday life, culminating in a touching tribute to her sister and those around the World who lack easy access to sneakers with her first signature model, the Nike Air DELDON 1.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 HOUR AGO