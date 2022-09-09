ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Champion racer and father Chris Beazley killed in interstate crash

By Scott Wise
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pq0cD_0hovQt3i00

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- The Virginia go-kart community lost a leader, a wife lost her husband. and three children lost their father in a head-on collision on Interstate 85 in Durham, North Carolina.

Christopher Beazley, 43, died on August 26, 2022, from injuries he suffered in the August 14 crash.

Beazley, his wife Elaine, daughter six-year-old Ella, and a teenage friend of the family were driving home from a go-kart event in South Carolina when police said a drunk driver crashed head-on into the family's truck.

"We were coming home from the Big O Tribute go-kart race," Elaine said. "I was driving north on I-85 in the far left lane. Out of nowhere, [a car] was flicking its lights from high to low in the opposite direction [and] hit us head-on. It literally happened in seconds."

It was 4 a.m. and the injured family was rushed to Duke Medical Center with serious injuries. None more serious than Chris.

Photo provided to WTVR
Chris Beazley and his family

"He suffered massive internal injuries and a broken leg," Elaine shared. "Doctors at Duke said he was young and a fighter, but his odds for survival were very low."

During his life, Chris Beazley was a champion racer and track promoter at Capital City Speedway in Ashland.

"He really brought the racing community together," Elaine said about Chris's work. "He worked with other tracks so that we were all successful instead of competing against one another. Regardless of how seasoned the racer or how much they sponsored, he treated everyone the same. He was always trying to help racers be successful. He wanted racing to be affordable and fun."

It was his passion.

"He was just all around a great person, he worked hard, loved hard, and played hard," she said. "Just a supportive person in so many ways. A great example of how to treat people fair, love your family, especially his children."

The Caroline County native's untimely death triggered an outpouring of love and support from his racing community.

Photo provided to WTVR
Chris Beazley

Capital City Speedway to resume kart racing on September 17 and will honor their leader's memory on race day.

"[It has been enormous, including blood drives, multiple fundraisers, and tributes pouring in on social media," a family spokesperson said. "The hashtag #BeazleyStrong has been trending. Donations to the families can be made at stevekingfoundation.org and 100% of the funds raised will go directly to the families."

And family, both by blood and through the bonds of racing, is what Elaine hopes remains Chris's lasting legacy.

"To be the father that he was," she said. "And to bring racers and tracks together, be competitive, and be kind."

The driver arrested for the crash that killed Chris Beazley was charged with felony death by motor vehicle, felony serious injury by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, no operator’s license, careless and reckless driving, and unlawful use of highways.

Brayan Josue Amador-Alonso, 24, was jailed with a $1 million bond.

The Chris Beazley Memorial Race will be held the weekend of November 19 at Capital City Speedway.

Tribute video provided by Storke Funeral Home.

Comments / 18

Noah Habbershaw
4d ago

And to think $20 to $40 could just save this man's life. getting Uber home people. it's not worth it Even if you have to leave the car there

Reply(4)
10
jmopinion
3d ago

More than likely another illegal drunk driver with no drivers license and no insurance who cannot read road signs

Reply(1)
6
jenny
3d ago

This is awful and so avoidable too many options available for someone to get a ride home you aren't just affecting your life but others as well. prayers for this family

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ashland, VA
Crime & Safety
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Ashland, VA
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Accidents
City
Mechanicsville, VA
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WRAL

E-bike rider killed in Johnston County crash

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A person riding an electric bicycle Sunday night in Johnston County was struck by a vehicle and killed. Photographer: John Payne.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Big O Tribute#Duke Medical Center
WRAL News

Chase involving car stolen from Cary dealership reaches 150 mph, ends in Wayne County

Four Oaks, N.C. — Two people were in custody Monday after a chase down a major highway topped speeds of 150 miles per hour. Darryl Joseph Jr., 20, of Fayetteville, and Giraud Jeanty, 23, of Fayetteville, were both charged with going 143 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone, felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and obstructing and delaying law enforcement officers.
CARY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX8 News

1 dead in DWI crash on US-29 in Greensboro: GPD

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead following a fatal DWI crash on US-29 in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The crash occurred on Friday night on US-29 Northbound near Joe Brown Drive. Kahani Jaakhan Moore, 45, of Norfolk, Va., has been arrested and is being charged with the following: Felony death […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Virginia women charged in fatal crash on US 29

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman from Virginia has been charged after one person was killed in a crash Friday night at the intersection of U.S. 29 North and Joe Brown Drive, according to Greensboro police. Officers were called to the area around 7:30 p.m. regarding the crash. Police said...
FOX8 News

I-40 West crash closes 2 lanes in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The right two lanes of Interstate 40 West were closed following a crash Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 224 near Exit 224 for Gate City Boulevard/Lee Street. The closure began at 1:42 p.m. and lasted until 3:06 p.m. Traffic was […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

51K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy