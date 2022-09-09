MLB shift rule change in 2023 aims to help hitters, but strong feelings seem elusive: 'It'll probably even itself out'

The Braves once again lost last night to the Giants in heartbreaking fashion. After being held scoreless for the first seven innings and trailing by three runs, they finally broke through in the top half of the eighth. Dansby Swanson delivered with the bases loaded, cutting the lead to one and putting runners on first and second for Austin Riley with nobody out, but the Braves couldn’t push another run across and fell in San Francisco 3-2.

MLB ・ 5 HOURS AGO