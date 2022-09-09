MLB shift rule change in 2023 aims to help hitters, but strong feelings seem elusive: 'It'll probably even itself out'

Read full article on original website
Announcers and fans blast Ángel Hernández for terrible call
In recent years, Major League Baseball umpire Ángel Hernández has become one of the most controversial and infamous umps in all of baseball for his numerous blown calls that have drawn the ire of fans across the nation, and he was at it again with a controversial call on Sunday afternoon.
Nightengale's Notebook: Mark McGwire thinks Aaron Judge will best Bonds and Pujols is a lock for 700
McGwire's 70 home runs in 1998 broke Roger Maris' single-season record of 61, a mark Judge is chasing this year.
Yankees outfield preparing for major shakeup in a week
With the New York Yankees suffering a few injuries in the outfield, things are about to receive a major shake-up in about a week when Harrison Bader is expected to return from injury. Bader has been dealing with plantar fasciitis for several weeks, including during his tenure with the St....
Tough Day for Johnny Cueto and White Sox' Offense Leads to Loss
The Chicago White Sox suffered just their third loss in the last 12 games on Sunday against the Oakland A's. Johnny Cueto allowed six runs in the fifth inning, which proved to be the difference in the series finale. The 9-3 loss snapped the White Sox' four-game winning streak. The...
Zack Littell, Gabe Kapler Argue on Field, In Giants Dugout
Giants reliever Zack Littell and manager Gabe Kapler had words on the field and in the dugout.
Mike Yastrzemski sitting Sunday for Giants
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Yastrzemski is being replaced in center field by Lewis Brinson versus Cubs starter Wade Miley. In 474 plate appearnces this season, Yastrzemski has a .210 batting average with a .682...
It looks like the Braves are sticking with Kenley Jansen
The Braves once again lost last night to the Giants in heartbreaking fashion. After being held scoreless for the first seven innings and trailing by three runs, they finally broke through in the top half of the eighth. Dansby Swanson delivered with the bases loaded, cutting the lead to one and putting runners on first and second for Austin Riley with nobody out, but the Braves couldn’t push another run across and fell in San Francisco 3-2.
Lou Trivino as a postseason weapon
The bullpen has been a strength for the Yankees in 2022, but it has been due to surprising additions rather than known quantities. Lou Trivino came over to the team from the Oakland A’s after underperforming with them, and has been a steady presence in the bullpen ever since. In 39 games and 32.0 innings with the A’s, he had a terrible 6.47 ERA with five home runs allowed in that limited time.
David Ross Doesn't Rule Out Signing FA Shortstop, Moving Hoerner to 2B
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross was asked recently by reporters if the club would make a splash this winter, signing a star free agent shortstop in a class that could include Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts. If the Cubs were to sign a shortstop, it could...
