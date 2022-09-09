ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB shift rule change in 2023 aims to help hitters, but strong feelings seem elusive: 'It'll probably even itself out'

By Jason Foster
Sporting News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Announcers and fans blast Ángel Hernández for terrible call

In recent years, Major League Baseball umpire Ángel Hernández has become one of the most controversial and infamous umps in all of baseball for his numerous blown calls that have drawn the ire of fans across the nation, and he was at it again with a controversial call on Sunday afternoon.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees outfield preparing for major shakeup in a week

With the New York Yankees suffering a few injuries in the outfield, things are about to receive a major shake-up in about a week when Harrison Bader is expected to return from injury. Bader has been dealing with plantar fasciitis for several weeks, including during his tenure with the St....
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Tough Day for Johnny Cueto and White Sox' Offense Leads to Loss

The Chicago White Sox suffered just their third loss in the last 12 games on Sunday against the Oakland A's. Johnny Cueto allowed six runs in the fifth inning, which proved to be the difference in the series finale. The 9-3 loss snapped the White Sox' four-game winning streak. The...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Riley
numberfire.com

Mike Yastrzemski sitting Sunday for Giants

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Yastrzemski is being replaced in center field by Lewis Brinson versus Cubs starter Wade Miley. In 474 plate appearnces this season, Yastrzemski has a .210 batting average with a .682...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

It looks like the Braves are sticking with Kenley Jansen

The Braves once again lost last night to the Giants in heartbreaking fashion. After being held scoreless for the first seven innings and trailing by three runs, they finally broke through in the top half of the eighth. Dansby Swanson delivered with the bases loaded, cutting the lead to one and putting runners on first and second for Austin Riley with nobody out, but the Braves couldn’t push another run across and fell in San Francisco 3-2.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Lou Trivino as a postseason weapon

The bullpen has been a strength for the Yankees in 2022, but it has been due to surprising additions rather than known quantities. Lou Trivino came over to the team from the Oakland A’s after underperforming with them, and has been a steady presence in the bullpen ever since. In 39 games and 32.0 innings with the A’s, he had a terrible 6.47 ERA with five home runs allowed in that limited time.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jays#Braves
Yardbarker

David Ross Doesn't Rule Out Signing FA Shortstop, Moving Hoerner to 2B

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross was asked recently by reporters if the club would make a splash this winter, signing a star free agent shortstop in a class that could include Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts. If the Cubs were to sign a shortstop, it could...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy