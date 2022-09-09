ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Hall Tree Lit for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

By Pam Robinson
 3 days ago
Huntington officials and several mothers of children lost to cancer lit a tree decorated with gold ribbons Thursday in honor Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Katia Conte, whose daughter Daniela, died in 2020 at the age of 8 of rhabdomyosarcoma, said that families wanted to put the spotlight on pediatric cancer and increase funding to find a cure.

Experts say that cancer is the No.1 disease-related killer of children.

Donna DeSousa-Schmidt, mother of Maggie Schmidt, who died at 17 in 2017 after battling malignant rhabdoid tumors, said pediatric cancer patients deserved more and better treatment options. Her foundation, Maggie’s Mission, raises funds to fight pediatric cancer through its S’mores for More campaign.

Town Council members Joan Cergol and Sal Ferro, Town Receiver of Taxes Jillian Guthman, Town Supervisor Ed Smyth and Suffolk County Legislator Stephanie Bontempi also spoke at the lighting.

Most common childhood cancers/American Cancer Society

