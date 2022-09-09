ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo man found guilty after fatally shooting victim inside his apartment

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YTy2d_0hovQm7r00

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that a Buffalo man has been found guilty of one count of manslaughter in the second degree.

On Jan. 10, 2021, 63-year-old Michael B. Rattle of Buffalo, fatally shot 63-year-old Daniel Wolfe with a legally owned shotgun.

The murder occurred inside Rattle's apartment on Geary Street in Buffalo.

Rattle will face a maximum of 5-15 years in prison when he is sentenced on Nov. 4 at 10:30 a.m.

The defendant's bail has been set at $15,000.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating Shirley Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Shirley Avenue on Monday evening. Police say they responded to a call just before 6 p.m. Monday on the first block of Shirley Avenue, where they say a male was shot. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in critical condition. […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime
2 On Your Side

South Buffalo man found guilty of manslaughter

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo man has been found guilty of manslaughter in a shooting from last year. According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Michael Rattle shot and killed Daniel Wolfe, 63, inside an apartment on Geary Street in Buffalo. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on January 10.
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Lockport man arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.

On September 9, 2022 at 04:45 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested David M. Soulvie II, 43 of Lockport, NY for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5th, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th and Tampering with Physical Evidence. On September 9, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to South Transit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
chautauquatoday.com

Fatal crash in Cattaraugus County remains under investigation

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office continues its investigation into a fatal crash Saturday evening in the town of Freedom. The crash on Pigeon Hill Road occurred shortly after 6 pm, claiming the life of the driver. Three passengers were transported to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo with injuries. The Sheriff's Office says that multiple area fire departments assisted in treating the patients and helped to manage the scene.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Stolen Vehicle, Loaded Handgun

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 30-year-old Jamestown man is facing several charges after police allegedly busted him with a stolen vehicle and loaded handgun on Sunday. Officers with Jamestown Police say Nelson Hernandez was allegedly observed driving a stolen vehicle in the area of North Main and 6th Streets around 3:20 p.m.
JAMESTOWN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Man Found Guilty In Fatal Stabbing Of Woman On Doat Street

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that a Buffalo man has been found guilty of the stabbing death of a woman on Doat Street. A jury found the 28-year-old man guilty of one count of Murder in the Second Degree and two counts of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree. Talyn D. Williams was convicted of all counts against him. Jurors announced the guilty verdict on the morning of Wednesday, September 7, 2022. It took jurors approximately 3 1/2 hours of deliberation. The trial lasted four days.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for fatally injuring infant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spent 20 years in prison and five more years of post-release supervision for assaulting his girlfriend’s infant daughter, resulting in her death. On September 15, 2020, 37-year-old Robert L. Dumas repeatedly assaulted the 17-month-old at a home on Hirschbeck Avenue in Buffalo. She was taken to Oishei […]
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

New York State Police Arrest Three For Underage Alcohol Sales

On Monday September 12, 2022 the New York State Police in Lockport conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative in conjunction with the New York State Liquor Authority.Three arrests were made. John M. Wells, age 30, of Gasport NY ,was arrested for Prohibited Sale of Alcohol to a minor. Wells sold alcoholic...
LOCKPORT, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy