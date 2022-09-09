Las Vegas reporter remembered as fearless force after elected official, angry at journalist's work, is arrested in his death

Read full article on original website
Politician was 'lying in wait' in 'premeditated' slaying of Las Vegas journalist, prosecutors say
Nevada politician Robert Telles, the man charged in the “premeditated” killing of a prominent Las Vegas investigative journalist, was “lying in wait” for the reporter, according to prosecutors. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, 45, was arrested Sept. 7 and booked on a charge of open...
WATCH: Reporter asks if Trump is responsible for killing of Las Vegas journalist
A Las Vegas sheriff shut down questions from a reporter asking whether former President Donald Trump has any connection to the killing of a local journalist, pointing to Trump’s past criticism of the profession.
Elected official arrested in Las Vegas journalist's stabbing death
A local elected official has been arrested in the murder of a Las Vegas veteran journalist who broke news stories on the alleged killer. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the details including how the reporter’s colleagues helped track down the suspect as police were investigating. Sept. 10, 2022.
Did you know the Las Vegas Strip isn’t in Las Vegas?
Millions of tourists visit the Strip without ever going to Las Vegas.
City of Las Vegas narrowly avoids running out of water
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – For right now, the City of Las Vegas has avoided running out of water but the water crisis seems like it’s never-ending. At last check before the temporary solution the City of Las Vegas was down to around 20 days left of drinkable water but now thanks to a new system […]
Speeding woman on cocaine kills drunk driver high on meth in North Las Vegas, police say
A speeding woman is accused of driving under the influence of cocaine and alcohol when she crashed into another car, killing its driver who was drunk and under the influence of methamphetamine, police said.
Station Casinos announces another property closure
Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of Station Casinos, announced Friday that it would be closing the Wild Wild West Hotel and Gambling Hall on Tropicana just west of I-15.
