Latina Shakira Barrera joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Shakira Barrera is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Nicaraguan-American actress is joining “ Ironheart ,” a six episode series that will premiere in Disney+.

“Ironheart” stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates her own suit of armor, à la Iron Man. In the comic books, Williams is trained by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), a change that will be interesting to see onscreen. Her character will be introduced in “ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ,” set to premiere later this year.

“Ironheart’s” cast is rounded out by Anthony Ramos , Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Shea Couleé , and Zoe Terakes , and will be directed Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes . The head writer is Chinaka Hodge , who’s previously worked in series like “ Snowpiercer ” and “ Amazing Stories .” The series is expected to premiere at some point in 2023 and is a part of Marvel’s upcoming slate of TV shows, which include “ Secret Invasion ,” starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn , a Halloween Special and a Guardians of The Galaxy Holiday Special.

Barrera has been acting for some years now, with her previous credits including “ Grey’s Anatomy ,” “ Queen of the South ,” and “ Shameless .” Her most notorious role was in “ GLOW ,” where she played Yolanda, a lesbian stripper who had one of the series’ most beloved relationships. She’s currently starring in “ Sprung ,” a comedy series that premiered in August.