"Race For The Space" Competition names winner
On Tuesday the "Race For The Space" officially announced a winner of the months long competition run by the The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance. Keto Kitchen was named the winner and will be getting a new business space in downtown Cedar Rapids along with $20,000 for rent and build-out, a $7,500 credit towards architectural design services and build-out support, and a 8-week owner education course to build a more valuable business.
Johnson County Conservation acquires 83-acre farm for Iowans to explore
SOLON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Johnson County Conservation Board (JCCB) has acquired 83 acres in north central Johnson County. The property, known locally as the Two Horse Farm, was acquired through a donation and purchase agreement through the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation and Erin and Brian Melloy, former owners of the property.
Opening of new Marion Public Library delayed again
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Marion Public Library's opening is being delayed again, according to The Gazette Monday afternoon. The library was originally scheduled to open in September sometime after Labor Day. According to The Gazette, supply issues have delayed the library's opening even further. The library's...
North Linn Community School District begins classes Monday after delays
COGGON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Students in the North Linn Community School District finally started school after two delays pushed back the beginning of the school year. Construction at the middle and high schools originally pushed back the start of school to September 6th. On August 31st, the...
Cedar Rapids Fire Department warns of t-shirt scam
The Cedar Rapids Fire Department is now warning residents of a person or group using Cedar Rapids Fire Department t-shirts to scam people around town. The department says they are not currently selling t-shirts or calling for donations to any fund. They advise if someone in the group reaches out, do not give out your information. Delete their message and move on.
Kirkwood Community College adds new student center to campus
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Kirkwood Community College (KCC) recently added a new building to its main campus in Cedar Rapids. The school received a $60 million bond measure in 2017. KCC spent more than $34 million of that bond money on creating a new student center that has been...
Lane closures on Jefferson, Linn streets in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Traffic will be impacted in two streets in Iowa City starting on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Jefferson Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic between Dubuque and Linn streets. Linn Street will be reduced to one lane of alternating traffic...
Cedar Rapids Police Department K9 Lara to receive donation of body armor
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police Department Canine Officer Lara will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Canine Officer Lara’s vest is sponsored by The Humane Society of the United States...
Iowa City celebrates Child Passenger Safety Week, hosts Child Safety Seat Check
Iowa City — The Iowa City Fire Department and Safe Kids Johnson County hosted a free Child Safety Seat Check Wednesday evening. This event was held in recognition of Child Passenger Safety Week, which spans Sunday, September 18th through Saturday the 24th. Attendance was free, and open to the...
Ingredion issues open letter as strike enters 7th week
As Ingredion workers enter their seventh week on strike Monday. the company is offering an open letter the the community via a full page ad in the Gazette. The strike has been going on since the beginning of August, when local BTCGM 100G turned down a contract offer from the company.
Iowa City Schools among 10 districts to receive grant funding for mental health training
The Iowa Departments of Education and Health and Human Services awarded 10 competitive grants, up to $100,000 each, to public school districts for training and coaching school health care workers on COVID response-and-recovery initiatives focused on social-emotional-behavioral health. The COVID-19 Public Health Workforce Supplement Funding grants will help school districts...
The 3rd Annual Mental Health Matters 5k returns to Hiawatha
Hiawatha — On Sunday, September 18th, an eastern Iowa father will keep his son's memory alive with the Third Annual Mental Health Matters 5k. Sunday's Mental Health Matters 5k in Hiawatha is in memory of Jeff Vipond. Jeff was an Xavier High School graduate and University of Iowa (UI)...
Cedar Rapids Economic Alliance: "Summer isn't over yet" list
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — According to the calendar, it’s still officially summer. So, before you put pumpkins on the porch or hang skeletons in your yard, here’s a list of all the ways to squeeze more summer into the last few weeks of the season from the Cedar Rapids Economic Alliance.
Overnight road closures on 6th Street SW in Cedar Rapids for asphalt work this week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — There will be overnight closures this week through Thursday, September 15, on 6th Street SW from Wilson Avenue to 33rd Avenue. A final layer of asphalt will be placed on 6th Street beginning at 6 pm each night until 6 am the next morning.
Intruder drill being conducted in North English Wednesday afternoon
NORTH ENGLISH, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — If you're in North English this afternoon you may see a lot of first responders in the area and the the Iowa County Sheriff's Department says don't panic. Sheriff Rob Rotter says law enforcement, emergency management, EMA and fire will hold a...
Juvenile injured after crashing into power pole in Linn County
LISBON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A juvenile was taken to the hospital after crashing a car into a power pole in Linn County Tuesday night. Several first responders from Linn County, Mount Vernon and Lisbon responded to a report of a car in a dtich around 10:30 pm in the 1300 block of Ink Road.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs attends NDVGC in eastern Iowa
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Denis McDonough spent the afternoon in Riverside, Iowa. Secretary McDonough attended the National Disabled Veterans Golf Clinic (NDVGC) at Riverside Casino and Golf Resort. This year's NDVGC runs through Friday, September 16th. According to the clinic's website, the focus of the event, "is...
One dead after single car crash in Cedar Rapids that shut down Edgewood Road
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A man is dead after he drove off the road and into a tree in Cedar Rapids Tuesday evening. Cedar Rapids Police and Fire were called to the scene in the southbound lanes of the Edgewood Bridge over the Cedar River around 7:30 pm.
