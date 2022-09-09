ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, ME

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dogs Run Away After Crash on Maine Turnpike

One dog is dead and one is still missing and eight recovered after the pickup truck they were traveling in sideswiped a tractor trailer and rolled over several times on the Maine Turnpike Wednesday morning. Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss said the 2021 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling northbound...
OGUNQUIT, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still Operational in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts?

These days, most people would consider drive-in theaters to be a thing of the past. According to this US News article, around 300 of these cinematic structures are still operational in the US as of 2020. This is a drastic decrease compared to the ~4,000 that once existed during the peak of drive-ins in the '50s and '60s, according to Smithsonian Magazine.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

VIDEO: Shark Flew Out of Water and Landed on a Boat Off The Coast of Maine

What’s more epic than deep sea fishing in Maine? A ‘wild’ shark landing on your boat while deep sea fishing in Maine. As told by the Miami Herald, a 38-foot charter boat was 20 miles off the coast of Maine at the end of August when a seven-foot mako shark came flying out of the water, landing right on the boat in a quick flash, giving nobody time to prepare or move.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Oh Canada: Boston to Montreal Sleeper Train With New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont Stops is in Our Neighbor’s Hands

It's just two to three years away IF Canada can pull funding together, and it looks like that just may happen. It's in their hands to make this dream come true. After the original proposal to have a 14-hour overnight sleeper train between Montreal and Boston with stops in Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire lost steam because of $100 million dollar track repairs necessary on the Canadian side, the project is now full steam ahead. This is so exciting, and I think Canada will pull through for all of us.
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Do You Know Where Portland, Maine’s Inspiring 9/11 Memorial is Located?

If you are looking for a place to remember, honor, and reflect on the events of September 11, 2001, then the Portland 9/11 memorial may be the perfect place to go. The memorial is at Fort Allen Park on Portland's Eastern Promenade. Fort Allen Park, right on Casco Bay, has some of the most beautiful views in the entire world. The park is home to several memorials including the USS Portland Memorial, USS Maine Memorial Cannon, and the 9/11 Memorial.
PORTLAND, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Maine Man Convinced He Was Secretly Filmed on an Airplane Last Week

Let me not even bury the headline -- it's me. I'm the "Maine man." Because there's no possible way what happened to me flying home last weekend was real life. It's absolutely impossible and I refuse to believe it. Also, let me be clear since I once had the entire city of Chicago, Illinois heated at me -- this is not Chicago's fault. And it's not American Airlines fault too since the "in" thing right now is crapping on airlines.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Fire Damages Nearly 200 Year Old Family Business in Ogunquit, Maine

Fire heavily damaged an antique store Saturday morning whose family has been in business in Ogunquit for nearly two centuries. Flames broke out at Hutchins' Antiques, Etc on Route 1 (Main Street) around 8 a.m. sending black smoke into the air before turning white as firefighters got a handle on the fire. Route 1 was closed in both directions between School Street and Shore Road until around 12:30 p.m.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Is Driving Too Slow in the ‘Passing’ Lane Illegal in Maine?

We've all been there. Traveling along the highway, passing a few cars here and there, and suddenly everything gets a little congested. Those hours of training you put in at the driving school tells you to move over to the left lane and pass the cars that are slowing the game down. Much to your surprise, the left lane is being occupied by someone going just as slow as the person in the right lane. Frustrating, yes. But is it actually illegal in Maine?
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

All Aboard: Polar Express Train Ride in Portland, Maine, Returns This November

Just because the subways aren’t working down in Boston doesn’t mean you can’t have a locomotive adventure right here in New England. This holiday season, Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad and Museum is presenting the 14th annual Polar Express Train Ride, sponsored by Central Maine Power and US Cellular, starting at Portland's Ocean Gateway Marine Terminal and ending – where else – at the North Pole.
PORTLAND, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Driver Leads State Police on High Speed Pursuit on NH’s Route 101

A Derry man led New Hampshire State Police on a high speed multi-town pursuit on Route 101 on Tuesday night after he left a traffic stop. Robert Sullivan, 41, was stopped in Exeter in the westbound lanes in Exeter just after 7 p.m. for a "lane violation which posed a hazard to the motoring public", as well as a registration violation, according to State Police. Sullivan pulled his 2006 Chevrolet 1500 pickup into the breakdown lane, but then sped off.
EXETER, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New Hampshire Cities Tank in Diversity Rankings Across United States

Well, as the rest of the United States seems to be advancing, New Hampshire seems well the behind the curve in the attempt to equal ethnic and racial diversification. If the trend regarding equal diversification continues, "America will be more colorful than ever by 2045, at which point no single ethnic group will constitute the majority in the U.S. for the first time," according to a Wallet Hub article.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

