Read full article on original website
Related
UPDATE: Missing Kittery, Maine, Woman Located
1 p.m. UPDATE: Maine State Police said Susan Hayes has been safely located. Maine State Police issued a Silver Alert for a 70-year-old Kittery woman who is believed to have wandered away on foot from her home on Tuesday morning. Susan Hayes' husband said he woke up around 5:30 a.m....
Dogs Run Away After Crash on Maine Turnpike
One dog is dead and one is still missing and eight recovered after the pickup truck they were traveling in sideswiped a tractor trailer and rolled over several times on the Maine Turnpike Wednesday morning. Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss said the 2021 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling northbound...
FBI Searches Dover, NH, Home as Part of Ongoing Investigation
The FBI, with assistance from Dover Police, executed a search warrant on a Dover home on Monday morning. A contingent of FBI agents and Dover Police officers converged on a house on George Street around 9 a.m., Kristen Setera of the FBI's Boston office told Seacoast Current. She could offer little detail about the nature of the search.
How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still Operational in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts?
These days, most people would consider drive-in theaters to be a thing of the past. According to this US News article, around 300 of these cinematic structures are still operational in the US as of 2020. This is a drastic decrease compared to the ~4,000 that once existed during the peak of drive-ins in the '50s and '60s, according to Smithsonian Magazine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maine’s First Ski Resort Restores its Original Name After 30 Years
First it was the 1st ski resort in the entire country, New England's Suicide Six ski resort in Vermont that just changed it's name after 86 years. Now a month after that here we are in Maine where Shawnee Peak, Maine's first ski resort, is no more, at least in name.
Silver Alert Update: 76-Year-Old Missing NH Man Located
UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. NH State Police said William F. Tiffany was safely located. A Silver Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for a 76-year-old Weare man who may be headed to Maine. New Hampshire State Police said William F. Tiffany left his home Saturday in a red 2022 Dodge Ram 1500...
VIDEO: Shark Flew Out of Water and Landed on a Boat Off The Coast of Maine
What’s more epic than deep sea fishing in Maine? A ‘wild’ shark landing on your boat while deep sea fishing in Maine. As told by the Miami Herald, a 38-foot charter boat was 20 miles off the coast of Maine at the end of August when a seven-foot mako shark came flying out of the water, landing right on the boat in a quick flash, giving nobody time to prepare or move.
30 Under-the-Radar Breweries in Maine That You Should Try Right Now
Maine's craft beer industry is an absolute giant. As of this publishing, there are over 100 breweries in the state. In 2019, Maine had the second-highest brewery per capita number (9.6) in the country. This leads to two conclusions: Mainers love beer and local businesses. This state was built to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oh Canada: Boston to Montreal Sleeper Train With New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont Stops is in Our Neighbor’s Hands
It's just two to three years away IF Canada can pull funding together, and it looks like that just may happen. It's in their hands to make this dream come true. After the original proposal to have a 14-hour overnight sleeper train between Montreal and Boston with stops in Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire lost steam because of $100 million dollar track repairs necessary on the Canadian side, the project is now full steam ahead. This is so exciting, and I think Canada will pull through for all of us.
Do You Know Where Portland, Maine’s Inspiring 9/11 Memorial is Located?
If you are looking for a place to remember, honor, and reflect on the events of September 11, 2001, then the Portland 9/11 memorial may be the perfect place to go. The memorial is at Fort Allen Park on Portland's Eastern Promenade. Fort Allen Park, right on Casco Bay, has some of the most beautiful views in the entire world. The park is home to several memorials including the USS Portland Memorial, USS Maine Memorial Cannon, and the 9/11 Memorial.
A Maine Distillery’s Award for Best Gin of the Year Comes With a Cute Story
Maine was recently internationally recognized for having the best gin in the world for the year 2022. Bimini Coconut Gin from Round Turn Distilling in Biddeford was declared Gin of the Year at the New Orleans Spirit Competition in July. The NOSC is an international spirits competition with a mission...
Who Else Remembers the Hampton Cinemas Six in Hampton, New Hampshire?
Whenever you start a new job, it’s only natural to think about how it stacks up compared to other favorites. So, as we kicked off “Rineman in the Morning” this week, one of the first places my mind went to was the Hampton Cinemas Six. You heard...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Did You Know a Charming Plant Shop in Portland, Maine Has a Happy Hour With Booze?
I walk by a local plant shop every time I walk to and from work in Portland’s Old Port and always smile at the creative signs outside of the store. There seems to be a newfound love of plants in my generation so I thought the idea of a modern plant shop in the heart of the city was cute and smart.
Maine Man Convinced He Was Secretly Filmed on an Airplane Last Week
Let me not even bury the headline -- it's me. I'm the "Maine man." Because there's no possible way what happened to me flying home last weekend was real life. It's absolutely impossible and I refuse to believe it. Also, let me be clear since I once had the entire city of Chicago, Illinois heated at me -- this is not Chicago's fault. And it's not American Airlines fault too since the "in" thing right now is crapping on airlines.
Fire Damages Nearly 200 Year Old Family Business in Ogunquit, Maine
Fire heavily damaged an antique store Saturday morning whose family has been in business in Ogunquit for nearly two centuries. Flames broke out at Hutchins' Antiques, Etc on Route 1 (Main Street) around 8 a.m. sending black smoke into the air before turning white as firefighters got a handle on the fire. Route 1 was closed in both directions between School Street and Shore Road until around 12:30 p.m.
Is Driving Too Slow in the ‘Passing’ Lane Illegal in Maine?
We've all been there. Traveling along the highway, passing a few cars here and there, and suddenly everything gets a little congested. Those hours of training you put in at the driving school tells you to move over to the left lane and pass the cars that are slowing the game down. Much to your surprise, the left lane is being occupied by someone going just as slow as the person in the right lane. Frustrating, yes. But is it actually illegal in Maine?
All Aboard: Polar Express Train Ride in Portland, Maine, Returns This November
Just because the subways aren’t working down in Boston doesn’t mean you can’t have a locomotive adventure right here in New England. This holiday season, Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad and Museum is presenting the 14th annual Polar Express Train Ride, sponsored by Central Maine Power and US Cellular, starting at Portland's Ocean Gateway Marine Terminal and ending – where else – at the North Pole.
Driver Leads State Police on High Speed Pursuit on NH’s Route 101
A Derry man led New Hampshire State Police on a high speed multi-town pursuit on Route 101 on Tuesday night after he left a traffic stop. Robert Sullivan, 41, was stopped in Exeter in the westbound lanes in Exeter just after 7 p.m. for a "lane violation which posed a hazard to the motoring public", as well as a registration violation, according to State Police. Sullivan pulled his 2006 Chevrolet 1500 pickup into the breakdown lane, but then sped off.
Food, Beer, Music, and Fun in Kittery, Maine, to Close Out Its 375th Birthday
Are you ready to send Kittery, Maine's 375th Happy Birthday Celebration out with one final cheers? What fun Kittery has had celebrating this milestone, and now they're closing out this year's birthday celebrations with the Taste of Kittery. It's the 2nd annual event, so building on it and making it a staple of Seacoast events for September is a must.
New Hampshire Cities Tank in Diversity Rankings Across United States
Well, as the rest of the United States seems to be advancing, New Hampshire seems well the behind the curve in the attempt to equal ethnic and racial diversification. If the trend regarding equal diversification continues, "America will be more colorful than ever by 2045, at which point no single ethnic group will constitute the majority in the U.S. for the first time," according to a Wallet Hub article.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
Dover, NH
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://shark1053.com
Comments / 0