captimes.com
Letter | UW should address hate speech
Dear Editor: The UW campus was defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti on the first day of classes. The UW news release stated that anti-Semitic sidewalk chalkings appeared around campus labeling Jewish student groups as “racist,” “genocidal” and “having blood on their hands.”. The federal government defines...
captimes.com
PHOTOS: UW nurses celebrate union victory
Supporters and nurses gathered at Madison Labor Temple Tuesday evening to celebrate an agreement between UW Health and SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin. The deal announced Monday, which narrowly averted a three-day strike this week, stops short of recognizing the nurses' union. Instead, it lays out the steps that UW Health will...
captimes.com
UW group opposes MMoCA's treatment of Black women artists
Thursday afternoon outside the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, a group of alumni, faculty and students from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s art and art history departments will gather in support of Black women artists. Artists from the 2022 Triennial have been calling for the resignation of the museum’s director,...
captimes.com
Editorial | Cooperation holds promise for a healthier, stronger Wisconsin
Nurses at the University of Wisconsin’s hospitals and clinics are our sisters and brothers, sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, neighbors and friends. They live in Madison and Middleton and Monona. They walk to work from the west side of town and bike over from the east side. They drive in from Jefferson and Lodi and New Glarus. They show up early and stay late. Their sense of duty is beyond question.
captimes.com
MMSD teachers, parents alarmed by lunches early in the year
Teachers and parents are alarmed at the quality of school lunches served around the Madison Metropolitan School District to begin the 2022-23 school year. District officials blame staffing shortages and supply chain demands for the issues that have been raised, which mirror those that plagued the district at times last school year.
captimes.com
Cap Times Idea Fest: State legislators talk weed in Wisconsin
Wisconsin has become an “island of prohibition” on marijuana in recent years as it’s become legal to some extent in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan. That’s despite a Marquette University Law School poll last month showing 69% of respondents favored legalization, including 51% of Republicans. Yet a legislative hearing in the spring on a proposal to legalize medical marijuana, still a step down from full legalization, was billed as a major victory for legislators pushing the issue.
captimes.com
Opinion | 50 years of Title IX has helped level the playing field for women
The best athlete at Green Bay East, where I went to high school in the late 1960s, was a girl. She was a near-Olympic level swimmer and traveled to amateur events as a member of the local YMCA team, bringing back scores of gold medals. When Len Wagner, editor of...
captimes.com
UPDATED: UW Health nurses call off strike after reaching agreement
After reaching an agreement with management, nurses at UW Health have called off a planned strike, representatives from both sides said at a Monday news conference at the state Capitol. The deal was brokered by Gov. Tony Evers, who has consistently expressed support for the union effort. The three-day strike...
captimes.com
Public Health Madison & Dane County extends hours for COVID booster appointments
Public Health Madison & Dane County has started receiving the new Pfizer bivalent booster shots, aimed at the circulating Omicron variants of COVID-19, and will add clinic hours to accommodate all who are looking for the new shot. While the local health department is still waiting on the new Moderna...
captimes.com
Filmmaker Julian Higgins explores 'God's Country' in poetic thriller
Julian Higgins has spent much of his creative life focused on just 24 pages of writing. In 2015, the filmmaker adapted the short story “Winter Light,” written by legendary mystery writer James Lee Burke, into an acclaimed short film. Both the story and the short film focused on a Montana college professor who gets drawn into an escalating battle of wills with two hunters trespassing on his land.
Daily Cardinal
Senior who still wears L&S t-shirt getting laid constantly
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Bright-eyed freshmen wearing Letters and Science t-shirts are a classic September sight on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. It almost seems as though wearing the free piece of clothing is a sign that someone is leaving independently for the first time, proud of their new college and excited about the opportunity that lies ahead.
Glass smashed at east side gas station, nothing stolen, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a glass window at an east side gas station was smashed overnight, continuing a string of attempted burglaries targeting convenience stores in the last few days. Officers were called to the Mobil gas station at 605 Cottage Grove Rd. just after 4 a.m. Friday for a report of an alarm going off. When they...
captimes.com
Things to do in Madison: Contemporary Dance, Live on King Street, Willy Street Fair and more
Step up to a show that combines street style and contemporary dance this Friday at Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green. Madison Contemporary Dance starts to wrap up its summer-long Collaboration Project 2022 with this show, a family friendly, hourlong performance starting at 7 p.m. that utilizes “artistry, storytelling, emotion and physical connection to explore the future of dance.” General admission tickets ($15, $10 for students and seniors) are available through garverevents.com. (Next weekend, catch MCD’s “The Root Children Fairytale Concert” at East High.)
