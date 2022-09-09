Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Three-Midday’ game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Three-Midday” game were:
0-6-1, SB: 2
(zero, six, one; SB: two)
