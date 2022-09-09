KY Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash Ball

03-11-26-34, Cash Ball: 16

(three, eleven, twenty-six, thirty-four; Cash Ball: sixteen)

Lucky For Life

08-16-23-34-42, Lucky Ball: 17

(eight, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, forty-two; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Mega Millions

16-21-54-55-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2

(sixteen, twenty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $231,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

7-2-8

(seven, two, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

5-7-8

(five, seven, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

6-1-4-4

(six, one, four, four)

Pick 4 Midday

2-7-0-9

(two, seven, zero, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000

