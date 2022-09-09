KY Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash Ball
03-11-26-34, Cash Ball: 16
(three, eleven, twenty-six, thirty-four; Cash Ball: sixteen)
Lucky For Life
08-16-23-34-42, Lucky Ball: 17
(eight, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, forty-two; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Mega Millions
16-21-54-55-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2
(sixteen, twenty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $231,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
7-2-8
(seven, two, eight)
Pick 3 Midday
5-7-8
(five, seven, eight)
Pick 4 Evening
6-1-4-4
(six, one, four, four)
Pick 4 Midday
2-7-0-9
(two, seven, zero, nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000
