PATERSON — Eight firefighters are hospitalized and three are in serious condition after two fire trucks crashed into each other while responding to a building fire. The two engines were on their way to a second-alarm fire around 5:30 p.m. at the Targets Closeout furniture store on Main Street, North Jersey.com reported. Cell phone video shows that as one truck turned left at the intersection of Broadway and Straight Street, it was hit by the other truck.

PATERSON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO