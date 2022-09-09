ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Bridgewater-Raritan, NJ graduate dies in New York car crash

An Ithaca College sophomore from Bridgewater was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning in New York. Shea Colbert, 20, a member of the Bridgewater-Raritan High School Class of 2021, was killed when his car went off Coddington Road in Ithaca around 8 a.m. and into a wooded area hitting several trees, according to New York State Police. Colbert was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Beware of black bear in South Jersey

There has been a little bit of buzz among neighbors and on social media around a black bear hanging around a part of Burlington County. My neighbor shared a picture from a friend of his in Tabernacle who keeps spotting a black bear in his backyard. Now folks on the Next-Door app are talking about a black bear spotted three nights in a row near the Red Lion Circle.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Ten arrested in Atlantic City Boardwalk drug investigation

A multi-agency investigation led to 10 arrests, various drugs and a loaded handgun, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday. The three-day investigation was conducted at various times in the day and night, and included the Prosecutor’s Office, Atlantic City Police Department and Atlantic County HIDTA Task Force.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Authorities announce arrest in Labor Day weekend killing

Mercer County detectives have charged a Trenton man with the Labor Day weekend shooting death of another city resident. Anthony Smith, 42, is charged with murder and related firearm possession crimes for the Sept. 2 killing of Rashee Barlow on Spring Street, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. Barlow was 35.
TRENTON, NJ
midjersey.news

September 12, 2022

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A Trenton man has been arrested and charged for murder of Rashee Barlow earlier this month, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Anthony Smith, 42, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to possess a weapon. He was arrested on September 8, 2022, in Hackensack, NJ, by members of the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force. The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain Smith pending trial.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The kids of the Essex & Union County Marching Band need your help

One of the benefits of my traveling around the state every week speaking about common sense solutions is I meet interesting, thoughtful, impactful people. A few weeks ago, during an event I was speaking at in Newark, my friend Phil Wilson introduced me to a youth band leader who is doing his part to help young people realize their full potential.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Paterson, NJ fire trucks collide responding to blaze, 8 injured

PATERSON — Eight firefighters are hospitalized and three are in serious condition after two fire trucks crashed into each other while responding to a building fire. The two engines were on their way to a second-alarm fire around 5:30 p.m. at the Targets Closeout furniture store on Main Street, North Jersey.com reported. Cell phone video shows that as one truck turned left at the intersection of Broadway and Straight Street, it was hit by the other truck.
PATERSON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Jazz up your next party by renting a mobile bar in NJ

Backyard barbecues, birthdays, weddings, showers, graduation parties, and everything in between. If you're looking for a cool way to dress up your next get-together, why not rent a mobile bar?. They do exist in New Jersey and one of these cool trucks is sure to spice up any event complete...
WHARTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Memorial Set For Central Jersey Shooting Victims

Two years after the worst mass shooting in New Brunswick history, in which two men lost their lives and seven others were injured, residents will gather to honor the lives of Anthony Robinson and Lionel Macauley. The memorial event, organized by the Charlie Kratovil For Mayor campaign and New Brunswick...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

