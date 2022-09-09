Read full article on original website
The Best Small Town in New Jersey for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLambertville, NJ
What to Drink at Philly Halloween Pop-up Bar Nightmare Before TinselMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia is Preparing for Busses of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
The Mariners And Phillies Push To End Long Postseason DroughtsIBWAASeattle, WA
Fall Fun Activities at the PHS Pop Up Gardens in Manayunk and on South StreetMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Bridgewater-Raritan, NJ graduate dies in New York car crash
An Ithaca College sophomore from Bridgewater was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning in New York. Shea Colbert, 20, a member of the Bridgewater-Raritan High School Class of 2021, was killed when his car went off Coddington Road in Ithaca around 8 a.m. and into a wooded area hitting several trees, according to New York State Police. Colbert was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.
Ramp from Route 29 to Route 1 to close for night work in Trenton, NJ
A key exit ramp will be closed for three nights starting Tuesday night. The ramp from Route 29 south to Route 1 south is scheduled to close Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday starting at 8 p.m. and lasting until 4 a.m. for the installation of new light poles on the parapet wall, according to the NJ Department of Transportation.
Jersey City, NJ teens charged as adults with murder of 16-year-old
JERSEY CITY — Two young men have now been charged as adults stemming from the shooting death of a 16-year-old on a city street last winter. On Friday, charges were waived up to the Law Division of the Superior Court for 18-year-old Juan Crawford and 17-year-old Leo Barker, both of Jersey City.
Beware of black bear in South Jersey
There has been a little bit of buzz among neighbors and on social media around a black bear hanging around a part of Burlington County. My neighbor shared a picture from a friend of his in Tabernacle who keeps spotting a black bear in his backyard. Now folks on the Next-Door app are talking about a black bear spotted three nights in a row near the Red Lion Circle.
Ten arrested in Atlantic City Boardwalk drug investigation
A multi-agency investigation led to 10 arrests, various drugs and a loaded handgun, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday. The three-day investigation was conducted at various times in the day and night, and included the Prosecutor’s Office, Atlantic City Police Department and Atlantic County HIDTA Task Force.
Another town OKs cannabis shop amid NJ backlog for retail marijuana permits
NEWTON — A Sussex County municipality is moving forward with local approvals for a retail cannabis shop, even as the state continues to lag on allowing any “legal weed” sales beyond expansions of medical dispensaries. In Newton, an adult-use marijuana dispensary at 117 Water St. has gotten...
Disgraced Paterson, NJ ex-cop sentenced in ‘gangsters in blue’ case
PATERSON — Convicted in May of conspiracy to deprive victims of their civil rights and falsifying police reports, a former city police sergeant will spend nearly the next three years in prison after being sentenced Monday. The 33-month sentence handed down to Michael Cheff, 51, of Oakland, far from...
Authorities announce arrest in Labor Day weekend killing
Mercer County detectives have charged a Trenton man with the Labor Day weekend shooting death of another city resident. Anthony Smith, 42, is charged with murder and related firearm possession crimes for the Sept. 2 killing of Rashee Barlow on Spring Street, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. Barlow was 35.
Carbon monoxide poisoning leaves 6 people hospitalized in Trenton
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Six people have been taken to the hospital from a home in Trenton because of carbon monoxide poisoning on Friday.At least three of those six people are being transferred to a hospital in New York because of the seriousness of their condition.Their identities are unclear at this time.
Suspicious package at Newark, NJ Airport delays flights, reports say
NEWARK — Dozens of flights at Newark International Liberty Airport have been delayed Sunday due to reports of a suspicious package, according to reports. Around 1 p.m., the official EWR Twitter account said that Terminal C levels 1 and 2 had been closed to traffic. However, there was no immediate information about the cause of the closures.
Trenton River Days Fair In Trenton, NJ Kicks Off This Weekend
Come out this weekend for some fun on the Delaware River that’s completely free of cost! The 4th annual Trenton River Days Fair is coming up this Saturday and the entire community is encouraged to come out and get involved. This event was made entirely to celebrate the history,...
midjersey.news
September 12, 2022
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A Trenton man has been arrested and charged for murder of Rashee Barlow earlier this month, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Anthony Smith, 42, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to possess a weapon. He was arrested on September 8, 2022, in Hackensack, NJ, by members of the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force. The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain Smith pending trial.
34-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Trenton Early Monday Morning
TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton police department has announced that a man was shot and...
The kids of the Essex & Union County Marching Band need your help
One of the benefits of my traveling around the state every week speaking about common sense solutions is I meet interesting, thoughtful, impactful people. A few weeks ago, during an event I was speaking at in Newark, my friend Phil Wilson introduced me to a youth band leader who is doing his part to help young people realize their full potential.
Paterson, NJ fire trucks collide responding to blaze, 8 injured
PATERSON — Eight firefighters are hospitalized and three are in serious condition after two fire trucks crashed into each other while responding to a building fire. The two engines were on their way to a second-alarm fire around 5:30 p.m. at the Targets Closeout furniture store on Main Street, North Jersey.com reported. Cell phone video shows that as one truck turned left at the intersection of Broadway and Straight Street, it was hit by the other truck.
Parents Accused Of Bringing Kids To Buy Drugs In Philly Area: Report
A Pennsylvania couple brought their children with them to buy drugs in the Philadelphia area and frequently left them to fend for themselves, NorthPennNow reports citing authorities. The Bucks County mom and dad, who were already under investigation for drug-related matters, were charged in August, approximately three months after Pennsylvania...
Honor this fallen hero and stand with our cops in NJ
Sunday marked the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks that claimed the lives of three thousand Americans and thousands more in the aftermath with lingering health issues and war. Many first responders started their careers inspired by the sacrifice of so many heroes on that day. Many carry on...
Jazz up your next party by renting a mobile bar in NJ
Backyard barbecues, birthdays, weddings, showers, graduation parties, and everything in between. If you're looking for a cool way to dress up your next get-together, why not rent a mobile bar?. They do exist in New Jersey and one of these cool trucks is sure to spice up any event complete...
Memorial Set For Central Jersey Shooting Victims
Two years after the worst mass shooting in New Brunswick history, in which two men lost their lives and seven others were injured, residents will gather to honor the lives of Anthony Robinson and Lionel Macauley. The memorial event, organized by the Charlie Kratovil For Mayor campaign and New Brunswick...
The NJ millionaire who owned a Da Vinci painting and had no idea
Imagine owning a painting by one of the greatest masters of all time and having no idea of its value. Or who really painted it. And especially if you ran into financial troubles. Well, that’s exactly what happened to one of Paterson‘s wealthiest residents, Catholina Lambert, an English-born silk maker...
