Pennsylvania State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 5 Day” game were:

9-0-2-9-4, Wild:

(nine, zero, two, nine, four; Wild: zero)

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

