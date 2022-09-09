ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

5-2-5, FIREBALL: 6

(five, two, five; FIREBALL: six)

Comments / 0

 

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

