'Belligerent' Hospital Patient Assaults Nurse, Security Guard In Berks County, Police Say
A belligerent hospital patient was arrested after assaulting a nurse and security guard in Berks County, authorities said. Todd Bennett, 37, was being treated at the Penn State Health St. Joseph Hospital when he became hostile and bit a registered nurse on her arm and spit in a security guard's face on July 31, Bern Township police said in a Sept. 12 news release.
WFMZ-TV Online
DA: Person shot by officer outside Wawa in Reading
READING, Pa. — Berks County District Attorney John Adams has taken over the investigation of what he said was an officer-involved shooting outside a Wawa in southwest Reading late Wednesday afternoon. A swarm of city police officers and paramedics converged on the parking lot of the convenience store in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Trial continues for man charged after shooting 2 intruders in Stroud home
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A trial continues Wednesday in Stroudsburg for a man who shot two intruders in his home last year, killing one of them. The other, who was injured, took the stand. Chasity Frailey testified Wednesday about when she and her boyfriend, Adam Schultz, entered Randy Halterman's home in...
Prison for shooter in Lehigh Valley road rage incident that wounded 11-year-old
A near collision on a major road prompted “road rage” driving that lasted for miles, resulting in an exchange of gunfire that left one driver’s 11-year-old daughter wounded. The girl was shot in the back on Thanksgiving 2021 on Third Street in Whitehall Township, according to Lehigh...
FOX43.com
2 arrested, 36 grams of crack cocaine seized following Harrisburg police chase
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police announced charges against two individuals following a Saturday, Sept. 10 police chase. Royce Carter, 32, has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, manufacturing, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intentionally possessing controlled substances by a person not registered, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, driving under the influence, and marijuana and reckless driving-related charges.
One woman dead in York County stabbing; male victim injured
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 5 p.m.: Police are still at the scene of the York County stabbing that left one dead and injured another. However, according to police, there is no active threat to the community at this time. According to officers who spoke with FOX43, there were...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man, woman from Berks among 3 charged in drug death
NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Two people from Berks County and a third from Montgomery County have been charged in connection the drug overdose death of a woman last spring. District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Monday the arrests of Jonathan Heffren, 27, of Reading; Michael Lavelle, 23, of Plymouth Meeting; and Marrissa Roman, 29, of Douglassville.
WFMZ-TV Online
Trial underway for man who shot 2 intruders at his Stroud Twp. home
STROUD TWP., Pa. - A trial is underway in Monroe County for a man who shot two intruders in his home. One of them died, but the homeowner, Randy Halterman, claims he was in the right under the Pennsylvania Castle Doctrine. Ultimately, that decision will be made by the judge.
Robbery suspect at Americus Hotel in Allentown in custody, police say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A dramatic end to a wild police foot pursuit in Allentown. Eyewitness News has learned that the suspect wanted for a robbery at Americus Hotel is now in custody.CBS3 was told police chased the suspect through the streets and into a creek after the suspect allegedly jumped off the Linden Street bridge.CBS3 was also told the suspect may have dropped more than $300 on the street as he attempted to get away.
York Dad Dies Less Than 1 Year After Prison Release Following ATF 'Operation Gun Grabber'
Less than a year after a central Pennsylvania dad was released from prison, he was shot and later died from his injuries, authorities say. Lykeem Ajibree Bethune, 24, of York City, had been released from prison on Nov. 2, 2021, following his guilty plea in the 2017 "Operation Gun Grabber" run by the ATF-York County Drug Task Force operation.
Allentown hotel robbery suspect drops cash while fleeing police, jumps into creek
Police say the armed suspect was robbing the hotel when the alarm sounded. He ran and then jumped into the creek to evade police.
Man Jumps Off Bridge To Escape Police After Robbing Allentown Hotel, Guest At Knifepoint
Authorities in Allentown have arrested a homeless armed robbery suspect who they say jumped off a bridge and into a creek to escape police. Officers were called to the Americus Hotel on Sixth Street and Hamilton Street around 10:35 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Allentown police said. Hotel employees reportedly told...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man shot in Reading; suspect in custody, police say
READING, Pa. — A man was wounded by gunfire in Reading on Tuesday. A 41-year-old man was shot around 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of Muhlenberg Street, according to a city spokesman. The man was transported to Reading Hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive. A suspect...
skooknews.com
UPDATE: Drugs and Over $5,000 in Stolen Items Seized from Vehicle that Fled Police During Multi-County Pursuit
Pennsylvania State Police have provided an update on an investigation into a man that fled Troopers in Schuylkill County on Labor Day. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill haven, on Monday, September 5th, 2022, around 7:00pm, a "Be On the Lookout" was put out for a Silver Dodge Durango that was involved in a retail theft at Kohl's Department Store at the Fairlane Village Mall near Pottsville.
Pa. man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend and barricading himself in apartment building
LANCASTER, Pa. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his girlfriend, barricading himself inside a home, and shooting at police. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, on Sunday, Sept. 11, East Hempfield Township Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road after the suspect, Miguel Rodriguez, showed his friend the deceased victim via a video call. At the scene, Rodriguez reportedly shot toward officers, and residents of neighboring apartments were escorted out.
Man charged for allegedly spanking a 3-year-old approximately 30 times
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man allegedly spanked a 3-year-old child approximately 30 times, leaving bruises and welts on their buttocks. Middleburg Police say Matthew Heimbach, 36, had the child in his care on Aug. 21 when the alleged abuse incident happened. Police received a ChildLine report several days later, after the child's mother reported she saw bruises and red welts on the child's buttocks as she gave them a bath, according to Officer David Shaffer of Middleburg Police Department. The child reportedly told her...
abc27.com
York man found guilty of aggravated indecent assault of child
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York City man was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault of a child. According to the York County District Attorney’s office, Devin Gottwalt was found guilty on Friday on multiple charges after a week long trial. According to court records, the assaults took...
WFMZ-TV Online
Call for shooting or stabbing yields man with minor assault injuries in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are asking for the public's help in an incident that prompted a large response Sunday night. Officers were dispatched around 8:45 p.m. to the 1000 block of South Fourth street for a report of a shooting or stabbing, police said midday Monday. Police didn't find...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks man dies of complications from 2009 car accident
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died years after being injured in a car crash in Delaware. Duane Richard, 57, died Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The Hereford man died of complications of paraplegia from a crash...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man arrested after robbery in downtown Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man is facing charges in an assault and robbery in downtown Allentown. The strong arm robbery was reported shortly before 10 p.m. in the 200 block of North Seventh Street, police said Monday. Officers found a man with minor injuries who said he was assaulted and...
