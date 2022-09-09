Dolly Parton & Kelly Clarkson Unveil Powerful '9 To 5' Duet

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson unveiled a powerful new spin on “9 To 5,” four decades after Parton’s iconic original version. The song came to life with Parton’s 1980 comedy film of the same name , in which she stars alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin .

Now, the two global superstars are shaking it up.

“It was such an honor to join Dolly on this record and I am so happy with how it turned out,” Clarkson said as the collaboration released on Friday (September 9), which is reimagined as a “melancholic yet inspirational anthem,” according to a press release. The two powerhouse artists teamed up on the new “9 To 5” for the Still Working 9 To 5 documentary, which aims to examine “40 years of inequality.”

“Workin' 9 to 5, What a way to make a livin’/ Barely gettin' by, It's all takin' and no givin’/ They just use your mind and they never give you credit/ It’s enough to drive you crazy if you let it

“9 to 5, They've got you where they want you/ There's a better life, and you think about it don't you/ It's a rich man's game, no matter what they call it/ And you spend your life puttin' money in his pockets”

Parton and Clarkson revealed the release date of their collaboration weeks ago , when Clarkson shared on social media: “I'm so excited to finally announce the new version of ‘9 to 5’ I recorded with the legendary [Dolly Parton] is coming out on September 9th!! Thank you [ Shane McAnally ] for making this dream a reality and putting this project together.” McAnally, a singer-songwriter who also served as executive producer on the Still Working 9 To 5 film, dubbed Parton and Clarkson the “wildest dream team,” and gushed with red heart emojis on Clarkson’s Instagram post on Friday.

“Nobody sings like Kelly Clarkson,” Parton, who wrote the original 1980 song, said in the release. “She makes any song come alive. I love her voice on ‘9 to 5’ and I am so proud I got to sing with her on it. I'm equally as proud of the wonderful arrangement and production by Shane McAnally (who reimagined the song with Sasha Sloan and King Henry ).”

The documentary, Still Working 9 To 5 , is set to premiere on September 16, according to the release.

“I am so honored that Dolly asked me to reimagine this iconic song, ‘9 to 5,’ with her!” Clarkson exclaimed. “She is so talented, an inspiration to all women, and one of the sweetest people you will ever meet! I hope y’all like what we did, but even if you don’t, remember I got to sing a duet with the magical Dolly Parton and now have bragging rights til the end of time!”

Listen to the new version of “9 To 5” here :