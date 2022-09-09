Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Day’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Day” game were:
0-8-6-2, FIREBALL: 3
(zero, eight, six, two; FIREBALL: three)
