kwos.com
Murphy: Columbia’s proposed 100-bed homeless shelter would be on Business Loop 70
The publisher of Comobuz.com says a Columbia non-profit group hopes to break ground next year on a 100-bed homeless shelter near the city’s power plant on the Business Loop. Publisher Mike Murphy says the project’s construction cost has increased from $11-million to $18-million. “They have a certain amount...
kwos.com
Man dies in river road car crash involving a power line
A young Hallsville man is dead after being electrocuted after crashing into a power pole. The 22 year old’s body was found by searchers along South River Road in southern Boone County Monday. His name hasn’t been released.
kwos.com
Missouri’s veto session begins at noon in Jefferson City
Missouri lawmakers are returning to Jefferson City today (Wednesday) morning for their annual veto session, which is required under the state Constitution. Both chambers will gavel-in at high noon, under the Constitution. The two chambers have GOP supermajorities, and Governor Mike Parson is a Republican. Senate President Pro Tem Dave...
kwos.com
Columbia shooting suspect turns himself in; jailed without bond
A Columbia shooting suspect that detectives have been searching for two weeks has turned himself in. 50-year-old Jeffrey Tubbs turned himself in to the Boone County jail. He’s charged with six felonies for the August 31 daytime shooting on Old Highway 63 near Westlake Ace that seriously injured another motorist. The motorist who was shot exchanged gunfire with Tubbs in the middle of Old Highway 63, with traffic in the area.
kwos.com
Handwashing etiquette is component in COVID school plan for CPS
A COVID plan has been approved by Columbia’s school board for this year. The board has approved a seven-page plan supported by Columbia Public Schools (CPS) Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood, which says the best opportunity for students to learn is in-person with their teachers in district buildings. While masks...
kwos.com
Cole County Judge rules on marijuana ballot issue
(AP) — A Mid – Missouri judge has ruled that voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana during the Nov. 8 election. Cole County Circuit Judge Cotton Walker on Friday tossed out a lawsuit that sought to remove the question from the ballot. Walker ruled that Joy Sweeney, the woman suing didn’t prove she’s a Missouri resident, which would have been required for her lawsuit to continue. Walker noted that he would have ruled against her claims even if she had proven her Missouri residency. Her attorneys argued that the ballot initiative was unconstitutionally broad. They also said the secretary of state’s office overstepped its bounds by re-checking voter signatures to get the question on the ballot.
kwos.com
Charges dropped in Bagnall Dam strip killing
A biker accused in the death of a man from a rival gang sees charges against him dropped. Tonka Ponder was facing felony assault charges in the fatal shooting outside a Bagnall Dam strip bar last summer. Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson, who’s the special prosecutor in the case, isn’t saying why charges were dropped.
