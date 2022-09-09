Passing through the intersection of Speer Boulevard and Auraria Parkway, you might notice a building with some familiar names."We didn't put our names on the buildings to show off. We put our names on the building because people asked us to, they said it's important," said Lola Salazar, the president of the Salazar Family Foundation. "They said 'it's important for you to be the role model for all the kids going through this university, and for the young kids growing up.'"Growing up in predominantly Latino, working-class neighborhoods, Lola and her husband Rob Salazar didn't have many resources. The couple met...

