evanstonroundtable.com

City to pay $508,000 for cleaning, maintenance to business areas

Evanston City Council members approved Sept. 12 an allocation of $508,000 in federal COVID recovery funds to a Brooklyn-based company to provide elevated cleaning and maintenance to the city’s downtown and other business areas. The board balked, however, at a move by several council members to add a social...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston’s federal COVID-19 recovery funds now down to $10 million

Evanston’s bundle of federal COVID-19 recovery funds is running down, with roughly $10 million left from the original total of approximately $43.1 million. City officials provided an update on the funds at the Monday, Sept. 12, City Council meeting, where Council members approved two more American Recovery Plan Act supported allocations:
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Library trustees mull which way to go on budget

Fueled partly by $43.1 million in federal Covid relief dollars, city officials are looking at a less vexing budget pictures this year, even the possibility of banking a surplus at year’s end. It’s a different story with the Evanston Public Library, though. Library Board trustees spent their Sept....
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

County kicks off Racial Equity Week

The day after George Floyd was murdered by a Minnepolis police officer, Denise Barreto started her new job: May 26, 2020, was her first day as the inaugural Director of Equity and Inclusion for Cook County. In this role in the Cook County Board’s office, she implements and evaluates racial...
COOK COUNTY, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

District 65 hopefuls prioritize race, safety issues

This week during closed-session meetings, the Evanston/Skokie District 65 school board is reviewing and discussing applications for the opening on the board left by the departure of former Vice President Marquise Weatherspoon. Weatherspoon resigned on Aug. 8, effective immediately, and President Sergio Hernandez previously announced the board’s intention to appoint...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

$125,000 settlement approved in Snapchat lawsuit

City Council approved a $125,000 payment Monday night to settle a federal lawsuit against the city and former Police Chief Demitrous Cook, stemming from Snapchat posts Cook made in February 2020. The payment resolves all claims and covers the plaintiff’s attorney’s fees in the lawsuit, which was first filed on...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston concrete company owners have cemented strong local ties

Just up the block from Soul & Smoke and not far from Suds Car Wash and the Double Clutch brewery, Paul and Kimberly Boynton run their thriving concrete business, Kelvin Co., out of the first floor of a frame two-flat on Ashland Avenue. Their backyard is full of trucks, backhoes, metal rebars and wood for concrete formwork. They rent out the second floor and live elsewhere.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Gina Castro: Meet the RoundTable’s new reporter

Reparations, before Evanston, seemed almost impossible. But this city made it happen, and I’m thrilled to be capturing history while y’all make it. I first heard about Evanston’s promise to fund reparations when I was back in Florida researching the Medill School of Journalism. I remember hoping this racial equity progress would make its way down to the South.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

10 Evanston students named as National Merit semifinalists

Officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corp. today announced the names of more than 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, including 10 Evanston residents. These academically talented high school seniors, selected as semifinalists based on their score on the PSAT, can continue in the competition for...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Picturing Evanston

Get ready to vote as the election season is already in full swing at Church Street and Wesley Avenue. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try to...
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

'War zone full of criminals': Orland Park mayor rips Chicago's public safety

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A resolution was unanimously approved by the Orland Park Village Board Tuesday over the new Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act. The resolution demands that state legislators work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to fix problems with the SAFE-T Act, including:. Unreasonably...
ORLAND PARK, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Metra cancels 6 Thursday night UP-North trains ahead of impending rail strike

Metra announced Wednesday that it is canceling six Thursday night train runs on the Union Pacific North line that serves Evanston in anticipation of a potential nationwide strike by freight railroad workers. The canceled runs are inbound trains 372 and 374, which depart Waukegan at 10:05 and 11:05 p.m., and...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Latest news from Evanston: Your Monday daily digest

Good Monday morning, Evanston. After Sunday’s storms, it was calm this morning as Rich Cahan captured the above image. (The forecast says there’s a chance of rain in the afternoon, however, so keep an umbrella handy.) Now, on to the news. At This Time: Sunday at 7:31 a.m....
EVANSTON, IL

