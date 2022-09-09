ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WTRF

WVU Sports Hall of Fame set for Saturday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University will hold its 32nd annual Sports Hall of Fame induction on Saturday prior to the WVU-Towson football game. Induction ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. in the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility. The public is invited to attend, and the event is free of charge.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Huggins joins the most exclusive group of WVU athletes, coaches

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University athletics has a rich tradition of success. The Mountaineers have had great teams, and have had great athletes and coaches, too. Thirteen former WVU football players and coaches have been honored with a place in the College Football Hall of Fame. Just three...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Brown says young players "need to play" in the secondary

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s secondary was one of the focal points of the offseason. Neal Brown and his staff brought in multiple transfers with Division I playing experience, with the hope that all the talent and experience would give the Mountaineers (0-2, 0-1 Big 12) the production they needed to go alongside Charles Woods.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU hoops to host Bowling Green in charity exhibition

The West Virginia University men’s basketball team will host a charity exhibition game against Bowling Green inside the WVU Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund. This will be the fifth time that WVU has played in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
WTRF

WVU's backup QBs continue to "get a lot of work"

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – JT Daniels has been the premier quarterback for West Virginia this season, but the three others behind him are also putting in the work. Redshirt sophomore Garrett Greene has the most game experience behind Daniels and is the most likely out of all the backups to enter the game if needed. Greene saw one snap against Pitt which turned into a gain of five yards. Head coach Neal Brown said on Tuesday they continue to carry packages specifically for Greene and he is ready to go at all times.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU volleyball opens home slate with Mountaineer Invitational

The West Virginia University volleyball team opens its home slate, playing host to the Mountaineer Invitational, a three-match tournament from Sept. 15-16 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVUGAME, or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Vote for your week two Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week

Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite Rooting Elite Player of the Week on this week’s edition of Mountaineer GameDay, which will be partly decided with the help of our viewers through a fan vote. Make sure to pick your best player of the week in the poll on the right.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Towson at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more

West Virginia football aims for its first win on Saturday when it hosts the Towson Tigers, an FCS opponent, in Morgantown. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:. Towson at WVU football game information. Time: 1 p.m. ET. Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. Promo:...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

West Virginia granted $150 million for road work in every county

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia House of Delegates unanimously passed the Special Session 4 Road Bill at their Special Session Monday night. This bill approves the transfer of $150 million in surplus revenue funds to the Department of Transportation to pave the secondary roads in every county in West Virginia.
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Ribbon cut on businesses at Bluewave Center

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) The ribbon has officially been cut at the Bluewave Center in Follansbee. The old Follansbee Middle School was repurposed and is flourishing!. Currently the building houses Empowered Yoga, Mindset2wellness, Fresh Twist, SYNA Bluewave, and a 24 hour fitness gym powered by SYNA. Each business is unique.. like...
FOLLANSBEE, WV
WTRF

Constitution Day celebrates the promise of America

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — What does the Constitution mean to you?. Some might see it as just a piece of paper in Washington D.C., but it’s had a profound effect on our American lives ever since it was written in 1787. In 2004 President George W. Bush signed...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Lane closures on I-470 and US 250 in South Wheeling beginning

WHEELING, W.Va. – The Interstate 470 westbound offramp in South Wheeling will be closed from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26 through Wednesday, September 28. In addition, the US 250 onramp located in South Wheeling will be closed for road maintenance from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. beginning Wednesday, September 28 through Friday, September 30.
WHEELING, WV

