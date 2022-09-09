Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
WVU Sports Hall of Fame set for Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University will hold its 32nd annual Sports Hall of Fame induction on Saturday prior to the WVU-Towson football game. Induction ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. in the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility. The public is invited to attend, and the event is free of charge.
WTRF
Huggins joins the most exclusive group of WVU athletes, coaches
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University athletics has a rich tradition of success. The Mountaineers have had great teams, and have had great athletes and coaches, too. Thirteen former WVU football players and coaches have been honored with a place in the College Football Hall of Fame. Just three...
WTRF
Brown says young players “need to play” in the secondary
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s secondary was one of the focal points of the offseason. Neal Brown and his staff brought in multiple transfers with Division I playing experience, with the hope that all the talent and experience would give the Mountaineers (0-2, 0-1 Big 12) the production they needed to go alongside Charles Woods.
WTRF
WVU hoops to host Bowling Green in charity exhibition
The West Virginia University men’s basketball team will host a charity exhibition game against Bowling Green inside the WVU Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund. This will be the fifth time that WVU has played in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTRF
WVU’s backup QBs continue to “get a lot of work”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – JT Daniels has been the premier quarterback for West Virginia this season, but the three others behind him are also putting in the work. Redshirt sophomore Garrett Greene has the most game experience behind Daniels and is the most likely out of all the backups to enter the game if needed. Greene saw one snap against Pitt which turned into a gain of five yards. Head coach Neal Brown said on Tuesday they continue to carry packages specifically for Greene and he is ready to go at all times.
West Liberty’s Stephens Named Our Robinson Auto Group Athlete Of The Week
WEST LIBERTY,W.Va. – The awards continue to roll in for West Liberty football’s Shon Stephens after his four-interception performance in the win over Alderson Broaddus last week. D2Football.com announced today that Stephens has been honored as the National Defensive Player of the Week. For his efforts Stephens was also named the Robinson Auto Group athlete […]
WTRF
WVU volleyball opens home slate with Mountaineer Invitational
The West Virginia University volleyball team opens its home slate, playing host to the Mountaineer Invitational, a three-match tournament from Sept. 15-16 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVUGAME, or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the...
WTRF
Vote for your week two Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite Rooting Elite Player of the Week on this week’s edition of Mountaineer GameDay, which will be partly decided with the help of our viewers through a fan vote. Make sure to pick your best player of the week in the poll on the right.
RELATED PEOPLE
WTRF
Towson at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
West Virginia football aims for its first win on Saturday when it hosts the Towson Tigers, an FCS opponent, in Morgantown. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:. Towson at WVU football game information. Time: 1 p.m. ET. Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. Promo:...
WTRF
West Virginia granted $150 million for road work in every county
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia House of Delegates unanimously passed the Special Session 4 Road Bill at their Special Session Monday night. This bill approves the transfer of $150 million in surplus revenue funds to the Department of Transportation to pave the secondary roads in every county in West Virginia.
WTRF
Ribbon cut on businesses at Bluewave Center
FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) The ribbon has officially been cut at the Bluewave Center in Follansbee. The old Follansbee Middle School was repurposed and is flourishing!. Currently the building houses Empowered Yoga, Mindset2wellness, Fresh Twist, SYNA Bluewave, and a 24 hour fitness gym powered by SYNA. Each business is unique.. like...
WTRF
Quaker Steak & Lube’s ‘End of Summer Bash’ to benefit local woman
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Adele Schrebe, or “Sissy” as she is known to her friends, went to the emergency room in June out of caution for not feeling well, and ended up having a heart transplant just a few weeks later. Quaker Steak & Lube is hosting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTRF
Constitution Day celebrates the promise of America
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — What does the Constitution mean to you?. Some might see it as just a piece of paper in Washington D.C., but it’s had a profound effect on our American lives ever since it was written in 1787. In 2004 President George W. Bush signed...
WTRF
United Way’s 31st Annual Sandy O’Haver Day of Caring taking what is raised here, and is making sure it stays here
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – This year marks the United Way’s 31st Annual Sandy O’Haver Day of Caring. Non-profit organizations look forward to this day every year for the support they get from the community. ”The amount of support – they think ‘Okay, a couple hours I’m helping...
WTRF
Lane closures on I-470 and US 250 in South Wheeling beginning
WHEELING, W.Va. – The Interstate 470 westbound offramp in South Wheeling will be closed from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26 through Wednesday, September 28. In addition, the US 250 onramp located in South Wheeling will be closed for road maintenance from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. beginning Wednesday, September 28 through Friday, September 30.
Comments / 0