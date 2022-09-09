Read full article on original website
SheKnows
As General Hospital Gives Brando the Hook, Johnny Wactor Speaks Out On His Future in Port Charles
Well, it looks like General Hospital may be turning into a long-awaited sequel to the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise because the hook attacker who tried to kill Ava is back — and looking to up the body count!. Today, the would-be serial killer almost claimed...
SheKnows
News Roundup: The End of an Era, New Beginnings and an Unexpected Return From the Dead
With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan and Kayla Ewell Swap Romantic Anniversary Photos as They Celebrate Seven Years Together
No 7-year itch for this Bold & Beautiful couple. Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan and Kayla Ewell may be celebrating 7 years of marriage but they’ve been together for 12 and just seem to fall more in love with each other. It remains to be seen if his...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Billy Flynn Puts His ‘Chass’ On the Line for the Sake of the Show
These are just two more reasons why you should make the switch. Many viewers followed Days of Our Lives to NBC’s streaming service since it left network television this past Monday. However, if you are still one of the fans who haven’t made the switch just yet, Billy Flynn (Chad) has a message for you and explains why you should watch the Salem soap on Peacock.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Michael Would Do Well to Heed Chad Duell’s Advice
Sometimes it’s as important to get into one’s own head as to get out of it. General Hospital has thrust Michael into what can only be called the best of times and the worst of times. On one hand, he’s elated to be expecting with true Willow. On the other, unbeknownst to him, she is delaying cancer treatment to ensure that she doesn’t lose baby. On top of that, he’s so ticked at Dad that he left mom Carly for Nina that he’s planted a mole in Sonny’s criminal empire.
SheKnows
Look Who General Hospital’s Carly Is About to Cross Paths With!
As desperate as General Hospital‘s Carly has been to get out of Jacksonville, it looks like she might be stuck in Florida a bit longer. And while travel plans being changed is always frustrating, Sonny’s ex could be dealing with much bigger problems in the days to come… and they’ll come in the form of a very familiar face.
SheKnows
General Hospital Recast Could Present a Major Obstacle for ‘Sante’
They grow up so quickly… especially on soaps! Viewers watching the September 14 episode did a double-take when a little girl ran into the arms of General Hospital‘s Drew in the opening moments and called him daddy. “Wait?” asked the twitterverse in unison, “Is that Scout?”
Gisele Bündchen Is Ready to Move On From Her Role as ‘Mother & Wife’: ‘Now It’s Going to Be My Turn’
There comes a time in every mother’s life when her kids don’t need her as much, and begins to (gasp!) take her own wants and needs into account for a change — and it’s Gisele Bündchen’s time to shine. The supermodel opened up in a recent interview with ELLE about her decision to focus on herself and her goals in this next chapter of life. Bündchen, who is wife to Tom Brady, stepmom to 15-year-old Jack and mom to 9-year-old Vivian and 12-year-old Benjamin, is pursuing her passion for environmental advocacy (in July, she started an initiative to help organizations that are working to restore Biomes in Brazil).
SheKnows
Our Hearts! Our Hearts! They Can’t Take General Hospital Alum Wes Ramsey’s Beautiful Birthday Message to Laura Wright
The ABC soap alum’s words tell a story about the love he feels for his special girl. Over the weekend General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly celebrated her 52nd birthday and on Sunday her real-life boyfriend and former castmate Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter) sent her a beautiful message to express just how much he loves her.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Shake-Up: Big Changes Are Going to Make It Feel Like a New — and Improved? — Show
Who knew that Genoa City could even have earthquakes?. If you’ve been a bit frustrated with The Young and the Restless recently, you’re not alone. We, too, have lamented everything from Nick’s lack of a love life to Jack’s treatment of Phyllis, from the never-ending job-switches-as-storylines to the wasting of potentially pivotal characters. (Hey, Ashland!) But that isn’t just fall that’s in the air, it’s change.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Krista Allen Responds to the Naughty Taylor Note That Was Never Supposed to Make It On Screen
Inquiring minds want to know. Those who watched the Friday, September 9, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful probably didn’t think anything of it when Taylor was sitting behind the desk in the main office at Forrester, having left a note for Ridge on the laptop. However, one fan, Karen, wanted to know exactly what that note entailed and received one heck of a funny shock after zooming in on the writing.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Has Big News… But ‘I Can’t Share All Just Yet’
Who doesn’t love Disney? Anyone following The Young and the Restless‘ Camryn Grimes knows that she certainly does, especially when it comes to Star Wars and Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge. Her Instagram page is sprinkled with photos from the spacey theme park! And then there was her whole Up themed engagement party!
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Sean Kanan Unpacks the Young & Restless Crossover That Could Throw Open a Pandora’s Box for Both Shows
Deacon’s got some unfinished business to address. It’s the crossover that was inevitable from the moment Diane showed up alive on Young & Restless with the news that Bold & Beautiful’s Deacon helped her fake her death — and set Nikki up to take the fall! As if the blonde was just going to let that slide from the man she once called “husband!” Not a chance in hell.
SheKnows
General Hospital Preview: Jordan Has an Ominous Warning for Sonny — and [Spoiler] Experiences a Mid-Air Emergency
Trouble is about to strike again. In the preview for General Hospital for the week of September 12 – 16, Elizabeth has a plan. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video. After experiencing another blackout at the Quartermaine picnic and being unable to account for missing...
SheKnows
As Orpheus’ Master Plan Begins Putting Salemites In the Hospital, Rafe’s Suspicions Finally Start to Take Form
As we get into Salem, Marlena and John are cuddling in bed, talking about how nice it is that everything is back to normal. John doesn’t buy it. Orpheus is still out there. But Marlena’s determined not to let him ruin anything or run their lives. She gets ready for work and John begs her to be careful.
SheKnows
General Hospital May Have Just Accidentally Revealed Nina’s Next Move — and Carly Ain’t Gonna Like It
General Hospital may have only intended to jolt viewers with the sight of Nelle appearing to mom Nina at her gravesite. But we suspect that ABC’s soap did a whole lot more — as in lay the groundwork for a reign of terror the likes of which Port Charles has rarely seen!
Sandra Oh's Purple Jumpsuit on the Emmys Red Carpet Sends Twitter into an Absolute Frenzy
There was so much happening on the Emmys arrival carpet tonight. Some of the biggest and brightest stars in TV made their way to the fabulous awards show and made some major fashion statements. But there was one person who totally outdid them all. Sandra Oh’s purple jumpsuit at the 2022 Emmys was absolutely stunning. So much so, in fact, that Twitter went into a totally frenzy over the Killing Eve star’s look. Oh, who is nominated tonight for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the AMC show, hit the arrival carpet in her gorgeous, glittering purple ensemble. The jumpsuit...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Next Remote Looks Like It’s Going to Start With One Couple Together and End With a Different One!
Who’ll be tagging along when the show heads back to Aspen?. You have to love Bold & Beautiful supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk. This is a man who, having worked in soaps for years, knows exactly how to tease an audience. So when, toward the end of the September 9 episode of Bold Live, he casually said, “I do have a little news to announce,” we sat up and took notice.
SheKnows
Seven (!) Big Days of Our Lives Returns Mark the Soap’s Move to Peacock — and Two Lil’ Ones, Too!
When Days of Our Lives moved from NBC to Peacock on September 12, thankfully, the soap left a forwarding address not only for fans (who can sign up to stream the show here) but for former cast members, seven of whom are already set to return to Salem. As you...
