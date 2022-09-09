ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Roundup: The End of an Era, New Beginnings and an Unexpected Return From the Dead

With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!
Days of Our Lives’ Billy Flynn Puts His ‘Chass’ On the Line for the Sake of the Show

These are just two more reasons why you should make the switch. Many viewers followed Days of Our Lives to NBC’s streaming service since it left network television this past Monday. However, if you are still one of the fans who haven’t made the switch just yet, Billy Flynn (Chad) has a message for you and explains why you should watch the Salem soap on Peacock.
General Hospital’s Michael Would Do Well to Heed Chad Duell’s Advice

Sometimes it’s as important to get into one’s own head as to get out of it. General Hospital has thrust Michael into what can only be called the best of times and the worst of times. On one hand, he’s elated to be expecting with true Willow. On the other, unbeknownst to him, she is delaying cancer treatment to ensure that she doesn’t lose baby. On top of that, he’s so ticked at Dad that he left mom Carly for Nina that he’s planted a mole in Sonny’s criminal empire.
Look Who General Hospital’s Carly Is About to Cross Paths With!

As desperate as General Hospital‘s Carly has been to get out of Jacksonville, it looks like she might be stuck in Florida a bit longer. And while travel plans being changed is always frustrating, Sonny’s ex could be dealing with much bigger problems in the days to come… and they’ll come in the form of a very familiar face.
General Hospital Recast Could Present a Major Obstacle for ‘Sante’

They grow up so quickly… especially on soaps! Viewers watching the September 14 episode did a double-take when a little girl ran into the arms of General Hospital‘s Drew in the opening moments and called him daddy. “Wait?” asked the twitterverse in unison, “Is that Scout?”
Gisele Bündchen Is Ready to Move On From Her Role as ‘Mother & Wife’: ‘Now It’s Going to Be My Turn’

There comes a time in every mother’s life when her kids don’t need her as much, and begins to (gasp!) take her own wants and needs into account for a change — and it’s Gisele Bündchen’s time to shine. The supermodel opened up in a recent interview with ELLE about her decision to focus on herself and her goals in this next chapter of life. Bündchen, who is wife to Tom Brady, stepmom to 15-year-old Jack and mom to 9-year-old Vivian and 12-year-old Benjamin, is pursuing her passion for environmental advocacy (in July, she started an initiative to help organizations that are working to restore Biomes in Brazil).
Young & Restless Shake-Up: Big Changes Are Going to Make It Feel Like a New — and Improved? — Show

Who knew that Genoa City could even have earthquakes?. If you’ve been a bit frustrated with The Young and the Restless recently, you’re not alone. We, too, have lamented everything from Nick’s lack of a love life to Jack’s treatment of Phyllis, from the never-ending job-switches-as-storylines to the wasting of potentially pivotal characters. (Hey, Ashland!) But that isn’t just fall that’s in the air, it’s change.
Bold & Beautiful’s Krista Allen Responds to the Naughty Taylor Note That Was Never Supposed to Make It On Screen

Inquiring minds want to know. Those who watched the Friday, September 9, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful probably didn’t think anything of it when Taylor was sitting behind the desk in the main office at Forrester, having left a note for Ridge on the laptop. However, one fan, Karen, wanted to know exactly what that note entailed and received one heck of a funny shock after zooming in on the writing.
Bold & Beautiful’s Sean Kanan Unpacks the Young & Restless Crossover That Could Throw Open a Pandora’s Box for Both Shows

Deacon’s got some unfinished business to address. It’s the crossover that was inevitable from the moment Diane showed up alive on Young & Restless with the news that Bold & Beautiful’s Deacon helped her fake her death — and set Nikki up to take the fall! As if the blonde was just going to let that slide from the man she once called “husband!” Not a chance in hell.
Sandra Oh's Purple Jumpsuit on the Emmys Red Carpet Sends Twitter into an Absolute Frenzy

There was so much happening on the Emmys arrival carpet tonight. Some of the biggest and brightest stars in TV made their way to the fabulous awards show and made some major fashion statements. But there was one person who totally outdid them all. Sandra Oh’s purple jumpsuit at the 2022 Emmys was absolutely stunning. So much so, in fact, that Twitter went into a totally frenzy over the Killing Eve star’s look. Oh, who is nominated tonight for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the AMC show, hit the arrival carpet in her gorgeous, glittering purple ensemble. The jumpsuit...
Bold & Beautiful’s Next Remote Looks Like It’s Going to Start With One Couple Together and End With a Different One!

Who’ll be tagging along when the show heads back to Aspen?. You have to love Bold & Beautiful supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk. This is a man who, having worked in soaps for years, knows exactly how to tease an audience. So when, toward the end of the September 9 episode of Bold Live, he casually said, “I do have a little news to announce,” we sat up and took notice.
