Pennsylvania State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

7-1-2, Wild:

(seven, one, two; Wild: zero)

