milfordmirror.com
Stratford restaurant owners bring Italian flavor to Milford
MILFORD — Stratford restaurateurs have brought a taste of Italy to Bridgeport Avenue. Alex and Phyllis Gjeka, who serve as restaurant general manager and owner, respectively, of Stratford’s La Fortuna, spent Tuesday celebrating the opening of their new location — Il Capriccio Ristorante E Bar — in space at 1015 Bridgeport Ave.
milfordmirror.com
Wiz Auto Group opens dealership at former Milford Land Rover location
MILFORD — People on the hunt for a used car in Milford have another option. Wiz Auto Group is opening a new location, Wiz Sports and Imports, at 825 Bridgeport Ave., the former home of Land Rover. Thomas Thorndike, the company’s controller, said the owner Leonard Wisniewski has been in in the car dealership business for 48 years and formerly operated under the name Wiz Leasing Inc.
milfordmirror.com
River Street Restaurant shut down by Milford health department
MILFORD — River Street Restaurant has been closed by the Milford Health Department, according to city health officials. River Street Restaurant opened its doors in 1997, according to its website. Deepa Joseph, the city’s health director, said they have an open investigation on the restaurant and will only release...
NewsTimes
Brookfield to crack down on out-of-state plates and cars that should be registered in town
BROOKFIELD — The town hopes to crack down on newcomers to Brookfield who have failed to register their cars in town. Officials will seek bids from local firms to partner with the town’s tax assessors’ office in order to identify these vehicles as a way to boost revenue collections.
milfordmirror.com
Milford restaurant reopens after being shut down by health department
MILFORD — River Street Restaurant was closed by the Milford Health Department for multiple health violations but has reopened after a reinspection. River Street Restaurant opened its doors in 1997, according to its website. Initially Deepa Joseph, the city’s health director, would only say the department had an open...
milfordmirror.com
Inside the Warrens' Occult Museum in CT where Anabelle ‘lives’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When entering the Warrens' Occult Museum in Monroe, guests are required to bless themselves with holy water before entering. Tony Spera, the son-in-law of famous Connecticut paranormal researchers Ed and Lorraine Warren and curator of the museum, isn’t afraid to dole the holy water out either.
milfordmirror.com
Editorial (opinion): New Canaan deserves even lower grade for diversity
↓ Thumbs down to the New Canaan Board of Education omitting the words “diversity, equity and inclusion” from district goals as members argued that DEI has become politicized. State Rep. Tom O’Dea went so far as to declare the combination of words “a pathway to a problem.” The school ranking organization Niche graded the district with a “C-” for diversity, which will likely sink even lower in the wake of this public stand. There’s value in having a deeper discourse about major initiatives, but pretending DEI has not been embraced by the corporate world is doing a disservice to students.
Gunfire exchanged during car chase in Bristol, CT
Police in Bristol Connecticut are investigating multiple shooting incidents.
wshu.org
Police say number of gun 'switches' are on the rise in Connecticut
Switches that can transform semi-automatic guns into machine guns in a matter of minutes are appearing throughout Connecticut. These fingernail-sized devices, commonly known as Glock "switches" but also referred to as "auto sears," are easy to attach to common pistols. Once attached, this device can convert a single-bullet firing weapon into one that can fire all of its magazine until the trigger is lifted.
WCVB
Connecticut's most tranquil lake is often overlooked
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lake Lillinonah is Connecticut’s second-largest lake. Candlewood is the largest lake in Connecticut. Hogpen Hill Farms is a 234-acre open-air sculpture garden in Woodbury, Connecticut. It is the creation of famed American statistician and artist Edward Tufte. It is open to the public on select occasions.
trumbulltimes.com
Bridgeport amphitheater team eyes re-opening downtown Majestic, Poli Palace theaters
BRIDGEPORT — Developer Howard Saffan has confirmed he is willing to put his money where his mouth is when it comes to reviving the historic Majestic and Poli Palace theaters downtown. “At the appropriate time we would look at partnering with the city in transforming the theaters back to...
DoingItLocal
I-95 Two Pedestrians Struck
2022-09-12@12:37pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– Two pedestrians have been struck on I-95 northbound on the exit 21 ramp. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Register Citizen
CT or NY? State border along King Street causes confusion today just like hundreds of years ago
GREENWICH — Take a drive up King Street from the Byram River heading north, and be prepared to cross state lines again and again — and again. The route wends in and out of Connecticut and New York state three times, and the eight-mile journey north drives past old stone walls, a cemetery dating to the early 1700’s, farmland, rolling hills, as well as sprawling corporate campuses. It feels like a journey past scenery that can be ancient or ultra-modern, and it can also be hard to tell which side of the state line a traveler is on — a predicament that has characterized and vexed the King Street corridor for centuries.
Norwalk Police Officer Attacked, Beaten At Annual Festival
A Fairfield County police officer suffered a broken arm and head injury after being attacked by two men at an annual community festival. The incident occurred in Norwalk around 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Oyster Festival. According to Lt. Terrence Blake, of the Norwalk Police, officers working the...
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: Progressive education not a Greenwich issue, but a national one
Recently, an assistant school principal in Greenwich, Connecticut was apparently caught on video avowing that he hires only progressive teachers. In the video, he explains that he won’t hire Catholics because they are too rigid, nor older teachers since they are too set in their ways, for him to be able to bend them to his mission of progressive education.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Motorcyclist Down
2022-09-11@12:11am–#Milford CT– #cttraffic– Reports of a motorcyclist down northbound between exits 52 and 53 of the Merritt Parkway, possibly off the road according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to...
News 12
Bridgeport business owner promotes ‘Move Over Law’ in memory of friend killed by drunk driver
A Bridgeport business owner is promoting a driving safety law in memory a friend who was killed by a drunk driver. Louis Mason of Midtown Autobody was among hundreds of people taking part in a tow-truck parade and safety event at Xfinity Theater in Hartford Saturday. “Move Over Connecticut” aimed...
NBC Connecticut
How to Take Part in CT United Ride 9/11 Tribute Sunday
More than 3,000 people are expected to take part in the 21st annual CT United Ride, Connecticut’s largest annual 9/11 tribute event. The ride will be held on Sunday. The 60-mile route starts at Sherwood Island in Westport, the location of the state 9/11 memorial, and it will continue through 10 towns until arriving in Bridgeport.
Scribe
167 Drome Ave, Stratford, CT
This is a great opportunity a cozy and affordable - Property Id: 987114. This is a great opportunity a cozy and affordable ranch house located in a quiet neighborhood. With easy access to shopping centers and a 5 minute drive to the beach, this one level home offers a living room, dining room, spacious kitchen, 2 bedrooms, a full bath and accessible attic.
East Hartford teen admits role in Subway robbery, police say
An East Hartford teenager has admitted involvement in the March 24 armed robbery of the Subway sandwich shop at Main Street and Burnside Avenue, police say. DEFENDANT: Tanjay Kevin Walsh, 19, who has his address listed as an apartment at 229 Ellington Road in East Hartford. FELONY CHARGES: First-degree robbery,...
