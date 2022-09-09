Read full article on original website
Fall Risk Screening
Do you know someone who has fallen recently? Do you know that falls are the leading cause of brain injury? Receive fall-prevention education from Adventist Rehabilitation Hospital staff and complete a questionnaire to assess your risk of falls. Either receive exercises to do at home or be referred for outpatient physical therapy. #23014.
English Class-English Conversation-Beginning
Online classes include reading, speaking, listening and pronunciation for senior whose first language is not English. BEFORE registering, new students must schedule and assessment of their English skills. Please email program coordinator, Amoke Alakoye at aalakoye@rockvillemd.gov to schedule an evaluation. Returning students should register for the class recommended by their teacher. No class on 9/26 or 10/5.
Art Appreciation: Van Gogh's Vision of a Starry Night
Joan Hart, Director of Museum One, will discuss van Gogh's painting "The Starry Night" which has become an icon of our times. A discussion and exploration of this visionary painting and a general overview of van Gogh's artistic development, particularly focusing on his other interpretations of night scenes will be included. Discover new revelations about the mysterious ownership or provenance of this painting. Course 23881.
Olympian Tony Hoffman to Talk Addiction for Rockville Goes Purple
Rockville Goes Purple will feature Tony Hoffman, who has been to prison — and to the Olympics as a BMX coach — will speak about addiction and recovery 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Richard Montgomery High School Auditorium. Tickets are free, open to the public and available...
