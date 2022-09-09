ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockvillemd.gov

Fall Risk Screening

Do you know someone who has fallen recently? Do you know that falls are the leading cause of brain injury? Receive fall-prevention education from Adventist Rehabilitation Hospital staff and complete a questionnaire to assess your risk of falls. Either receive exercises to do at home or be referred for outpatient physical therapy. #23014.
ROCKVILLE, MD
rockvillemd.gov

Art Appreciation: Van Gogh's Vision of a Starry Night

Joan Hart, Director of Museum One, will discuss van Gogh's painting "The Starry Night" which has become an icon of our times. A discussion and exploration of this visionary painting and a general overview of van Gogh's artistic development, particularly focusing on his other interpretations of night scenes will be included. Discover new revelations about the mysterious ownership or provenance of this painting. Course 23881.
ROCKVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy