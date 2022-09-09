Joan Hart, Director of Museum One, will discuss van Gogh's painting "The Starry Night" which has become an icon of our times. A discussion and exploration of this visionary painting and a general overview of van Gogh's artistic development, particularly focusing on his other interpretations of night scenes will be included. Discover new revelations about the mysterious ownership or provenance of this painting. Course 23881.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO