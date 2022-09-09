Will you root for Russell Wilson as a Bronco?

When the Seahawks take the field Monday night against the Broncos, they’ll do something they haven’t done in 10 years: start the regular season with someone besides Russell Wilson at quarterback.

Wilson will be there, of course, but will be leading the Denver Broncos offense instead.

If you’re a Seahawks fan, will you root for Russ this year, after all he gave to the franchise? Or will you boo him and root against him this game and this season?

