Will you root for Russell Wilson as a Bronco?

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago

When the Seahawks take the field Monday night against the Broncos, they’ll do something they haven’t done in 10 years: start the regular season with someone besides Russell Wilson at quarterback.

Wilson will be there, of course, but will be leading the Denver Broncos offense instead.

If you’re a Seahawks fan, will you root for Russ this year, after all he gave to the franchise? Or will you boo him and root against him this game and this season?

Comments / 27

Roasterfarian
4d ago

NO. If I was going to the game I would give him due respect before the game, and when he first enters the stadium, but after that, game on.Thanks for the good times Russ, but you are now a tackling dummy when you come to Seattle. Go after him Hawks

Reply
8
Jamie Quijani
4d ago

I thought about this.. Maybe a pre game golf clap is all. Oh then i thought Jamal Adams is going to crack him from behind and Taylor will scoop n score.

Reply
3
Frank Trovato
2d ago

No, he gave up on us 3 years ago. Plus all the negative things he said about past players. It was time for him to go. He won’t make the playoffs this year.

Reply
2
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News

Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
NFL
Yardbarker

Pete Carroll: 'Surprised' Broncos took Russell Wilson off the field

Pete Carroll was just as surprised as everyone else at the Denver Broncos’ decision at the end of “Monday Night Football.”. Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 on Monday after Denver missed a 64-yard field goal with just under 20 seconds left. The Broncos had a 4th-and-5 with around a minute left and let the clock go down to 20 seconds before taking a timeout.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Cowboys make decision on Dak Prescott backup after injury scare

Ahead of their opening showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys made sure they have a backup in place in case anything happens to Dak Prescott. Prior to Saturday, Prescott was the only quarterback on Dallas’ active roster. However, the Cowboys just elevated Cooper Rush from the practice squad to serve as Dak’s backup for their Week 1 game.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Russell Wilson’s bold suit garners reactions

On Monday night, Russell Wilson returns to Seattle to face his former team and he decided to arrive in style. In his first game with the Denver Broncos since being traded from the Seahawks, Russ showed up at Lumen Field wearing a very shiny lime green suit that was pretty impossible to miss. He even tweeted out video of his arrival himself just in case you missed it.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed

Much was made about Tom Brady’s lengthy hiatus away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right in the middle of training camp and preseason. It’s now an open secret that Brady took the time off for family matters after shocking the world with his unretirement. But what exactly did he do during those 11 days? He […] The post What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

RGIII Has Interest In The Cowboys: NFL World Reacts

RGIII suited up against the Cowboys twice a year for three seasons during his time in Washington, but now it looks like the former Rookie of the Year would like to suit up for them. After Dak Prescott went down with a hand injury, Dallas was forced to turn to...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

‘Russ is like a method actor’: Patrick Mahomes’ ex-teammate explains Russell Wilson’s corniness to Broncos fans

Mitchell Schwartz, the former Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle who used to be a protector of Patrick Mahomes on the field, has gone after Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. For Schwartz, Russell Wilson is never going to be normal in his eyes no matter how hard the quarterback tries to convey that with his actions. […] The post ‘Russ is like a method actor’: Patrick Mahomes’ ex-teammate explains Russell Wilson’s corniness to Broncos fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
