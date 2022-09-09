ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desperada Has Arrived In LA With Hollywood’s Baddest Cowgirls, And Tickets Are Selling Fast

By William Barrios
 8 days ago

We’re all familiar with the Western classics, but they’re just that—classic. What we need is a shiny, unique, and preferably seductive take on the genre. That’s exactly what Desperada is here to deliver. LA’s favorite cowgirls take a new Hollywood homestead — Vermont Hollywood!

There are still tickets available for Desperada — get yours now and brush shoulders with the good, the bad, and the beautiful!

Desperada will lead you through the classic tale of good versus evil, the notorious pathos of Western films and the dynamic scenes that juxtapose cinematic stillness with sudden action, violence and physical feats. All this and more embodied by world-class female talent — cirque artists, glorious dance ensemble, burlesque starlets and a rung of other debaucherous outlaws for your viewing pleasure!

The Vermont Hollywood is the perfect space to host this bevy of sultry, silver screen sweethearts. Formerly a movie theater, it has since transformed into a state-of-the-art live event space with amenities to provide LA with the Broadway-caliber show it deserves. Watch these characters step off the film strip and into your hearts!

Desperada is the creation of Fatale Factory, an entertainment production company curated by Tosca Rivola that is also responsible for the cult classic, sister show TARANTINA. Rivola (pictured below) is a multi-skilled performer specializing in cirque disciplines and stunts, with a penchant for directing counterculture, female-forward stage productions. A touring cast member on Dita Von Teese’s Glamonatrix World Tour and featured in shows domestic and international, she has galvanized all of her stage experience into a single red-hot night for you lucky ducks!

A dangerous blend of burlesque, cabaret, and cirque, the heart of Desperada is of course the girls. Tosca Rivola has an incredible eye for showcasing rare specialty talent, and the cast for this show is no exception. From custom aerial apparatuses, to precision whip, to the art of the Roue Cyr, Desperada offers a thrilling peek into LA’s notorious movement community.

Desperada has officially opened at the Vermont Hollywood, and the first show is tonight! There will be two additional shows December 1st and 2nd, so grab yours now and saddle up for the ride of your life!

Desperada: Back to the Ranch

December 1, 2022 21:00 (+1 more date)
The Vermont Hollywood (1020 N Vermont Ave, 90029, Los Angeles) From $55.00 Tickets

