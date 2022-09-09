ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies' Kent Emanuel: Called up, moved to IL

The Phillies recalled Emanuel from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and placed him on the 60-day injured list Wednesday with a left shoulder strain. The transaction officially ends Emanuel's season while simultaneously opening up a spot on the 40-man roster for reliever Tayler Scott, whom the Phillies claimed off waivers from the Padres. Emanuel opened the campaign on the IL while recovering from the internal bracing surgical procedure on his left elbow he underwent last June. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment June 9 and had been pitching exclusively in the minors before being shut down with the shoulder injury. In his 10 starts at Triple-A, Emanuel posted a 2.37 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 44:6 K:BB in 49.1 innings.
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Excellent performance in win

Falter (5-3) earned the victory Tuesday in Miami, striking out four in six innings while allowing a run on four hits. Falter allowed a solo homer to Bryan De La Cruz in the fifth inning and scattered three singles the rest of the way as he limited Miami to one run. He's been the winning pitcher in each of his last five starts and has a 2.43 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 22:2 K:BB in 29.2 innings in that span. Tuesday's start was his fourth straight without issuing a walk. With Zack Wheeler (forearm) nearing a return, Falter may only get one more start for the Phillies before moving to a bullpen role.
Cowboys' Brett Maher: Moves back to practice squad

Maher reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Maher was limited to just one field-goal attempt after being elevated from Dallas' practice squad ahead of Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. The 32-year-old will be available for two more such elevations before the team is forced to sign him to the active roster moving forward this season.
Astros' Hunter Brown: Getting another start

Brown is scheduled to start Tuesday's game at Detroit. The rookie right-hander will pick up a second turn through Houston's rotation coming off a dazzling MLB debut against the Rangers on Sept. 5, when he struck out five over six scoreless frames. Though Brown looks to be an attractive streaming option against a hapless Detroit offense, he could be moved to the bullpen following Tuesday's outing. Justin Verlander (calf) appears to be trending toward a return from the 15-day injured list during the upcoming weekend, making Brown the most logical candidate to move out of the six-man rotation to clear a spot.
Braves' Vaughn Grissom: Out of lineup Tuesday

Grissom isn't starting in Tuesday's game against San Francisco. Grissom will sit Tuesday after batting .304 over the past week. He was involved in a collision in right field with teammate Robbie Grossman on Sunday, per Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. While Grissom stayed in the game, it's possible he's dealing with some lingering effects. In his place, Ehire Adrianza will get the nod at second and bat ninth in the Atlanta order.
