Saucy Santana Declares “I’m Too Much” On New Single

By Amber Corrine
 5 days ago
Saucy Santana ’s music career continues to flourish. Weeks after performing an energetic set at the 2022 MTV VMA Awards and after sharing a snippet on social media, the rapper returns with the premiere of his next single, “I’m Too Much.”

On the Tretax-produced track, Santana delivers an unapologetic anthem for the end of the Summer. “These bi**hes eyes is rollin’/ You h*es sleep as hell, it’s giving melatonin,” he confidently boasts. “Yeah, I’m the baddest bi**h, ain’t got no opponеnt/ I gave you sixty seconds, you done had your momеnt.”

Saucy Santana recently made his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and became an artist to watch as his music made waves on TikTok and Instagram. His first single, “ Walk Em Like a Dog ,” and popular track, “ Here We Go ,” went viral in 2019 and 2021, respectively, with the latter starting a dance craze on TikTok.

Stream Saucy Santana’s “I’m Too Much” below.

